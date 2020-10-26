With Alzheimer’s Awareness Month coming up in November, it is an ideal time to recognize the impact the disease can have on young children, particularly those who have parents or grandparents with the illness.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has created a new children’s picture book titled, “Dancing with Granddad: An Alzheimer’s Story for Children and Their Families.”
According to a news release, AFA partnered with popular children’s author, Linda Bozzo, to create the book, written for children entering kindergarten through third grade, to provide the teaching tools that adults can use to have a conversation with their children about the disease.
“Talking to children about Alzheimer’s can be very difficult for anyone. As parents, we always ask when is a good time to talk to them about this subject and how do I approach it?” AFA president and chief executive officer Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. said in a news release.
“This new book will help guide you to help explain what is going on with a parent or grandparent who is going through the symptoms such as memory loss, changes in mood and wandering.”
When a member of a family is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, everyone is affected, including children. Young children, in particular, may sense that something is amiss, but not be able to understand the subtle changes that are occurring early on in the progression of the disease, the AFA says.
“The best time to talk to children about Alzheimer’s or any dementia-related illness is as soon as you can,” says Jennifer Reader, LCSW, SIFI, AFA’s director of educational services and social services.
“This conversation is about nurturing and maintaining the bonds between the family members while also helping to eliminate the fear of the unknown for the child, educating them in an age-appropriate way, teaching them how to be compassionate and learning new ways to communicate.”
The book takes young readers on a journey with Nia, a 7-year-old girl, whose grandfather has Alzheimer’s and will need to move to a new home where he can get better care.
Readers learn that while he is changing, the love that Nia and her grandfather have never will.
The book gently introduces Granddad’s behavior changes (such as retelling stories, wandering, and confusion), but also shares the constant of the loving relationship between Nia and her Granddad as well as her loving parents, who arrange a transition to an assisted living facility where he will be safer.
Proceeds from the sale of the book ($12.95) go toward AFA programs and services to help families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
For more information, go to https://alzfdn.org.