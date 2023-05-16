US-NEWS-MED-ALZHEIMERS-YB

Brigham and Women's Hospital is seen in 2020 in Boston.  

 Angela Rowlings/Boston Herald/TNS

BOSTON — Researchers have made another breakthrough in their effort to help Alzheimer’s patients, as Boston scientists on Monday reported they have found a new genetic variant that protects against Alzheimer’s disease symptoms.

Meanwhile, other researchers in the city recently discovered how the FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab slows cognitive decline, and the FDA gave the green light for a drug to treat agitation symptoms that are associated with dementia.