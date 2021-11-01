More than 250,000 women each year require surgery as part of their breast cancer treatment.
“We have growing evidence suggesting breast conservation, when feasible, is the most ideal pathway for a woman,” says Dr. Jessica Ryan at the CMC Breast Care Center.
“This allows her to return to her daily life more quickly, while feeling more comfortable with her body image.”
Ryan is a board-certified, fellowship-trained surgeon with special interests in nipple-sparing mastectomy, breast conservation and oncoplastic surgery — the use of plastic surgery techniques to remove the tumor more completely and reshape the breast.
She is a certified Hidden Scar™ trained surgeon for breast surgery and breast reconstruction. Ryan removes cancerous tissue through a single incision made in a hidden area. The results preserve the natural shape of the breast while reducing visible scarring.
Five-year survival rates for breast cancer are high, but the scars left behind by surgery are a constant reminder, according to Ryan. The goal of Hidden Scar is to help promote a woman’s recovery and healing.
“When she’s getting ready in the morning, she’s getting dressed, she’s not thinking about her surgery, she’s not thinking about her cancer,” Ryan said. “That translates to a higher quality of life.”
Ryan uses several other oncoplastic techniques to maintain or even improve the shape of a woman’s breast while effectively treating the cancer.
“We do procedures that incorporate plastic surgery techniques in order to not only make the breast look better,” says Ryan, “but actually improves the way I remove the tumor. It allows me to take wider margins and have a better assessment of the area where the tumor was found.”