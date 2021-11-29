LEBANON — The first patient to receive a new groundbreaking lung valve treatment in New Hampshire says she could feel the difference in her breathing the moment she woke up from the procedure.
“When I woke up in the recovery room I could breathe,” Lucy Mary Kempe said.
Kempe, of Springfield, Vt., has suffered for many years with shortness of breath and difficulty breathing because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
“There’s no cure for COPD, but this will help me to have a better quality of life. … I can tell you that I did not have a good quality of life before the procedure. If you have COPD, there is no quality of life.”
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is the first hospital in New Hampshire to offer Zephyr Endobronchial Valve treatment.
COPD is the third leading cause of death in the United States. As the disease progresses, patients often struggle to breathe despite medication and oxygen therapy, said Dr. Elliot D. Backer, the interventional pulmonologist who performed Kempe’s procedure.
Before the Zephyr Valves were approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019, he said, the only other options for patients with severe COPD or emphysema were either a lung transplant or lung reduction surgery, while the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve treatment does not require cutting or incisions.
“This is a minimally invasive procedure and is done during a bronchoscopy procedure,” Backer said.
The procedure is also reversible if the patient doesn’t benefit from it, he said.
Breathing is difficult for these patients because their lungs have become hyperinflated and damaged in parts, Backer said. During the procedure valves are placed to divert airflow away from the most damaged parts of the lung, he said. The procedure also brings the lungs back to normal size.
“It shrinks the lungs back to a normal size so breathing is less laborious,” Backer said.
Kempe said she jumped at the chance to have the procedure, which took place this summer.
“The minute my pulmonologist mentioned it I said, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s do it now,’” Kempe said.
Prior to the procedure, the 72-year-old would often have incidents in which she had difficulty breathing, she said. The frequency of these incidents led her doctors to continue to increase her dosage of the steroid prednisone to reduce the inflammation and she was even taken to the hospital during one event. COPD patients are also treated with oxygen and anti-anxiety medication, she said.
“You become hypersensitive to the fact that you’re not breathing and it gets worse. … It’s terrifying,” Kempe said. “Fear increases the magnitude of, ‘I’m not breathing.’”
Shortness of breath was also part of her daily life before the procedure and she had to be very careful about how she used her energy. Small tasks from putting on her socks, getting dressed in the morning and walking up and down stairs at home could cause shortness of breath. Now she can go into her kitchen and make French toast, knowing she will be able to finish and not have to stop because she has lost her breath.
“I’m able to breathe as I talk, which is good,” Kempe said. “You don’t realize how much breathing is part of your life.”
But what she is most grateful for is being able to go on shopping errands with her husband and to be able to take a deep breath.
“We were in the supermarket about a week after I had the procedure, and the lines were getting long, and there was one area where the line was getting short and so I came running down the aisle with the cart. I know that it doesn’t sound like much, but I turned around and looked at my husband and he just burst out laughing, he knew,” Kempe said. “Before I couldn’t take a deep breath, and now when I take a deep breath I enjoy it so much because I can do it.”
While the procedure has not been shown to increase life expectancy, it eliminates the risk of a surgical intervention and lessens the patient’s need for medications, many of which can have severe long term side effects, Backer said. He added that its biggest impact is improving the quality of life for the patient.
“I think in doing these procedures it’s so nice to see the powerful outcomes for people with COPD,” Backer said.
And for Kempe the outcome for her was her “literally running down a supermarket aisle,” he said. “I think that was a shock for her and a delight for us to hear — and all of that contributes to quality of life.”
Kempe added, “I think that if you are able to breathe — and have a good quality of life — whatever length of time you have is a real bonus.”