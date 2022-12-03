Q: I’ve heard that there are some breathing exercises that can help me control my anxiety. How does that work exactly? — Olivia F., Richmond, Virginia
A: That’s a great question! There are a couple of new studies out that show how powerfully breathing affects brain function, including mood and emotions. One published in Psychological Review found that brain rhythms are closely tied to the rhythm of your breathing and how you breathe affects emotions, attention, and how you process the outside world. The researchers also observed that you are more sensitive to the outside world when you breathe in deeply and you tune out the outside world when exhaling.
This aligns with findings of a study in JAMA Psychiatry that examined the benefits of mindfulness-based stress reduction versus medication commonly prescribed for anxiety (escitalopram). The researchers from Georgetown University Medical Center found that mindfulness was just as effective as the prescribed drug, with none of the potential side effects. After two months of doing two-and-a-half hours of mindfulness classes a week along with 45 minutes of daily practice at home, participants’ anxiety level declined by about 30% — the same amount of benefit experienced by participants taking the medication.
In MBSR, you focus on your breathing as it moves in and out of your body — you can try breathing in for a count of four (your belly button should rise as you fill with air) and out for a count of eight. You can also practice walking meditation in which you pay attention to your breathing and the subtle body movements that maintain your balance. MBSR teaches you to increase the attention you pay to all your senses — touch, sound, sight, smell and taste — and to intentionally embrace an open, accepting attention to everything you do, breathing included.
Practitioners stress that MBSR is meant to be complementary to treatments by psychologists and physicians. If you would like to find a certified instructor, check out www.mindfulleader.org. Search their certified teacher directory.
Q: I’m working hard to improve my eating habits, but I just can’t shake my craving for chips and cookies. Any tips? — Carey T., Kansas City, Missouri
A: It’s common for folks who are struggling with unhealthy eating habits to feel like it’s all their fault. And, of course, you have a personal responsibility for not getting 10,000 steps a day or eating endless meals of fast and fried foods. But, there are powerful external forces at work, too.
We now know that big food companies’ processed foods are greatly responsible for the obesity epidemic — and (maybe) why. A study in Obesity hypothesizes that we all have a protein target we automatically try to satisfy, and if our diet is protein-shy and loaded with fats and processed carbs, we overeat to try to get to the desired protein intake.
Changing that pattern turns out to be tough since we also now understand that highly processed foods can be as addictive as nicotine!
A study published in Addiction applied the criteria used to establish that tobacco was addictive to highly processed foods and, bingo! It turns out that those edibles also trigger compulsive use and cravings and the more you eat, the more you want, even when facing life-threatening diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Highly processed foods also cause changes in the brain that are as great as those nicotine triggers.
Why are highly processed foods addictive? The researchers say it’s because they rapidly deliver unnaturally high doses of fat and carbs, plus those foods contain many additional chemicals that the body cannot process easily and clear from the body.
How can you overcome your addiction? Like with any compulsion, you want to admit it, change your environment (clear highly processed foods out of the house) and substitute new habits for old ones. Post reminders of how those foods harm you. And exercise regularly — it dispels the stress that withdrawal can cause. Also, check out my book “What to Eat When.”
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.