Q: I’ve heard that there are some breathing exercises that can help me control my anxiety. How does that work exactly? — Olivia F., Richmond, Virginia

A: That’s a great question! There are a couple of new studies out that show how powerfully breathing affects brain function, including mood and emotions. One published in Psychological Review found that brain rhythms are closely tied to the rhythm of your breathing and how you breathe affects emotions, attention, and how you process the outside world. The researchers also observed that you are more sensitive to the outside world when you breathe in deeply and you tune out the outside world when exhaling.

