Bucking a national trend, New Hampshire is projected to reduce the number of deaths due to drug overdoses by more than 11% from 2018-21, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The report comes as opioid overdoses in the state’s two largest cities are at their highest rate in almost three years.
The latest CDC data show there were an estimated 101,263 drug overdose deaths in the United States between June 2020 and June 2021, an increase of 20.6% from the same period the year before.
Over the same time period, New Hampshire was one of only four states to reduce drug overdose deaths statewide.
“Addiction is a lifelong battle for individuals and families, and it is not over after 28 days of treatment,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement. “Over the last few years we have made substantial progress in our long-term fight against the opioid epidemic by prioritizing a community-based Doorway response to this epidemic that puts individuals ahead of systems. We have not won this battle — far from it, but with the tools and resources we’ve deployed, citizens can rest assured that we are leaving no stone unturned in our battle against addiction.”
Early statistics out of the state’s two largest cities in 2022 aren’t as encouraging. A combined 95 opioid overdoses were reported in Manchester and Nashua in January, according to a report released by American Medical Response Ambulance Service (AMR).
That’s the highest single-month total for the two cities since April 2018, AMR said.
There were also nine opioid-related deaths between the two cities in January.
In 2021, AMR medics responded to 855 suspected opioid overdoses in Nashua and Manchester, 38% more than in 2020. The 855 overdoses represent the highest number since 2018.
The synthetic narcotic fentanyl is believed to be the cause of most of the suspected opioid overdoses.
Despite increased potency, in recent years fentanyl has been added to almost every kind of illegal drug.
The CDC has also noted an increase in fentanyl being pressed into counterfeit pills and sold on the streets masquerading as oxycodone, alprazolam and other prescription drugs.
In January 2019, the Governor’s Commission on Alcohol & Other Drugs released a three-year Action Plan, titled Expanding Our Response.
Plan highlights include:
· A reduction in the alcohol- and other drug-related negative health outcomes, up to and including death;
· Increased access to substance-use disorder, peer recovery support, and recovery housing;
· Downward trends in binge drinking and use of illicit drugs other than marijuana; and
· Significant increase of investments in prevention, treatment, recovery, and other areas of the alcohol and other drug continuum of care.
The commission recently updated the action plan and priorities for 2022-2024, including the formation of a Stimulants Committee. It was tasked with making recommendations to address increased use of stimulants in New Hampshire.
“The Governor’s Commission, with input from its eight task forces, has taken a collaborative approach to investing significant resources across a continuum of Prevention, Treatment and Recovery programs,” said Patrick Tufts, chair of the Governor’s Commission on Alcohol & Other Drugs.
He said that included “starting an important conversation and creating solutions to addressing increased stimulants use in New Hampshire. Many of these programs are unique to New Hampshire and engage a broad group including military, not for profit, courts, corrections, health care, education, and business.”