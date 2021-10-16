Eight years ago, cancer surgeon Dr. Richard Barth had an “a-ha” moment.
He and a team of colleagues at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the Dartmouth College Thayer School of Engineering were researching means of improving breast cancer imaging and surgery when they realized it made absolutely no sense that practitioners do MRI breast imaging while a patient lies on their stomach, only to do the surgery while the patient is on their back.
Breasts change shape with patient position — so why locate cancer in one position, then operate in another? The question seems so simple now, but it hadn’t been asked prior.
Out of the research came a white paper and the founding of Lebanon-based medical device company CairnSurgical, and its Breast Cancer Locator product, currently in clinical trials. The company’s product is one of five finalists in the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Product of the Year competition on Oct. 28.
The Breast Cancer Locator combines a 3-D-printed, bra-like plastic form, customized for each individual patient, with a 3-D digital image of the patient’s breast and cancer location to help surgeons better locate and remove tumors.
“Every cancer is different,” Barth says. “The whole idea is that we’re making cancer surgery more precise and customized. Every BCL is always different, because it’s a patient-specific solution.”
The BCL form is placed over the patient’s breast after they are asleep, and guiding wires are inserted to mark the tumor’s unique edges. That way, doctors can get right to the tumor, understand its shape, and take out the right amount of tissue.
Up until Barth’s research, surgeons also tended to believe that breast cancer tumors were spherical, leading them to cut out spherical-shaped tissue — resulting in imprecise cancer removal 25 to 30% of the time. Those are not favorable stats for patients. Remaining cancerous tissue means follow-up surgeries and more breast removal.
As a byproduct of the research, investigators found that fewer than 20% of breast cancer tumors are round. No tumor is alike, so no surgery should be either. BCL is all about customization.
CairnSurgical was founded in 2015 by Chief Medical Officer Richard Barth, M.D.; Chief Technical Officer Venkat Krishnaswamy, Ph.D.; and Keith Paulsen, Ph.D. In 2017, seasoned medical devices executive David Danielsen joined the team as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company through commercialization.
“We are a team of 25, all based out of New Hampshire, with our headquarters in Lebanon, where we do R&D, quality, and software development,” says Danielsen. “We have six full-time employees and work with a range of consultants and contractors. We’ll expand sales, marketing, and radiology as we near launch, with a lot of that based out of New Hampshire, sales spanning the country, and some radiology being done remotely.”
So far in the device’s development, CairnSurgical’s Breast Cancer Locator has completed two pilot studies, being used on 31 patients. With all 31 surgeries yielding what doctors call “negative margins” — when no cancer is detected at the edges of the tissue removed, indicating no cancer remains in the breast. That 0% negative margins result is a huge gain over the industry average of 25 to 30%.
Now, the device is in clinical trials, being used at 20-plus sites around the United States, with a goal of accruing results from 450 patient surgeries. Patient accrual in the study is proceeding well, according to the company, and it expects low, single-digital negative margin rates, in line with pilot studies. Once that is achieved, the company submits for FDA review and clearance. Simultaneously, it is preparing for a small study and limited launch in Europe next year.
CairnSurgical’s work has been funded through grants and venture capital, including with multiple National Institutes of Health Small Business Innovation Research grants, the New Hampshire Innovation Research Center, as well as venture funding from Morningside Ventures and individual investor Charlotte Metcalf, who has believed in and funded the company from its seed stage.
In an interview with Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Imagine magazine, Metcalf, a breast cancer survivor herself, shared, “The seed money I provided will further their chances of securing federal grants to establish the Breast Cancer Locator as a means to enable all women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer to avoid a second invasive procedure.”
CairnSurgical has gone on to obtain multiple federal grants, raising a total of $12 million to date. More importantly, though, this device is improving healthcare for patients and the physicians who care for them.
“Surgeons are very enthusiastic about it,” says Barth. “They love being able to see where the cancer is in the breast, and it just makes surgery easier to do. After one guided case, they’re off and running on their own.”