Campers clear courthouse under orders from state police

Campers at the Hillsborough County courthouse started clearing tents Friday morning under the eyes of nearly a dozen New Hampshire State Police.
They said troopers arrived early in the morning and told them to start packing their tents, gear and belongings.
The move appears to signal the end of a five-day standoff that has gone on since Monday, when the state said dozens of homeless needed to vacate the camp.
“They will kick us out of everywhere. There is nowhere to go,” said Manny, 23, who said he is from Hooksett.
For the most part, troopers stood by and gave encouraging words and trash bags to the campers.
At times a few campers shouted. One cried quietly.
State health officials were on hand but referred questions to a department spokesman.
Biohazard crews arrived about 8:45 a.m.
A few protesters held signs, but their numbers are substantially down from early in the week.
