LIFE-HEALTH-COLDMEDICINE-QA-GET

Children’s Motrin is seen on a shelf at Church Avenue Pharmacy on Dec. 7, 2022, in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City. Pharmacies are experiencing a shortage of pediatric pain and fever relievers after a rise in demand for the medicines amid a spike in cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), RSV and influenza, which have been dubbed “tripledemic.”

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

A rush on Tylenol, Motrin, and their generic equivalents is making parents nervous. Pediatricians’ offices and hospitals are overwhelmed with a surge of flu-like viruses that are taking a heavy toll on children. And now, the few medications that can help parents manage such illnesses at home are increasingly hard to find.

The Inquirer spoke with Maria Petrini, a pediatrician at Nemours Children’s Health in Delaware, for advice on how parents can cope with the supply issues.