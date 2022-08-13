Q: I just read that only 10% to 20% of smokers get lung cancer. So why do they make such a big deal about it? Yes, I smoke. — Greg T., Moline, Illinois
A: It’s true not everyone who smokes gets lung cancer — but it’s also true that around 80% of lung cancer deaths are a result of smoking. And lung cancer is only one of many diseases you can develop from smoking.
A new meta-study in eBioMedicine found that epilepsy, Type 2 diabetes and several diseases of the circulatory system, including heart attacks, strokes and dementia; digestive tract; musculoskeletal system; and eyes; as well as cancers of the lung, head and neck, esophagus, pancreas, bladder, kidney, cervix and ovaries; and myeloid leukemia, can be traced back to smoking. The greatest associations between smoking and the development of serious diseases were for abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral artery disease, chronic and acute pancreatitis, periodontitis, and subarachnoid hemorrhage.
Researchers aren’t sure why something like epilepsy appears to be associated with smoking, but they do know that rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and age-related macular degeneration may be triggered by the body’s inflammatory reaction to the burning cigarette and the chemicals it releases into you. Then there’s heart disease: Smoking damages the lining of your blood vessels and increases the risk of blood clots, heart attack and dementia.
You improve your long-term chances of a healthier life enormously when you quit smoking: A year later, your risk for coronary heart disease is half that of a smoker’s. Ten years after quitting, your risk of bladder cancer is about half that of a smoker’s, and your risk of cancer of the larynx, kidney or pancreas decreases.
So don’t just focus on the damage that smoking does to your lungs and to the lungs of folks exposed to your second- and third-hand smoke — it is a bodywide assault. For help quitting, check out the American Lung Association at www.lung.org and SmokeFree.gov.
Q: My doctor says that I’m at risk for gestational diabetes (I am trying to get pregnant) because I’m overweight. What does that mean exactly, and what can I do to make sure I have a healthy pregnancy? — Nancy L., Reno, Nevada
A: First and foremost, have you been tested for prediabetes and diabetes? So many women with those conditions are undiagnosed before they become pregnant. That causes problems for the woman and the fetus, including birth defects, early delivery and worsening of your developing diabetes-related complications in eyes, kidneys or heart. But prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes can be controlled and even reversed — before you become pregnant. Check out my new book “The Great Age Reboot” for a life-changing plan.
However, if you don’t have diabetes before you become pregnant but are inactive, overweight, have polycystic ovary syndrome, previously delivered a baby weighing more than 9 pounds or are carrying multiples, you may be at risk for gestational diabetes. And, unfortunately, that risk is skyrocketing.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals the incidence of GD increased 30% from 2016 to 2020. That’s alarming because GD increases your risk for cardiovascular disease, gestational diabetes in future pregnancies and having a C-section.
It also boosts your risk for high blood pressure during the pregnancy — and that can lead to preeclampsia, which is high blood pressure along with signs of liver or kidney damage occurring after the 20th week of pregnancy. The only cure is to give birth — often prematurely. Plus, half of moms with GD go on to develop Type 2 diabetes after they give birth.
When you have GD or preeclampsia, your fetus is also put at risk: for stillbirth, miscarriage preterm birth, unhealthy birth weight, heart defects and neural tube defects, respiratory distress syndrome and developing obesity and Type 2 diabetes later in life.
The smart move is to adopt a healthier lifestyle — so that you and your child can have a long and healthy life together.