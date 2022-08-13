Q: I just read that only 10% to 20% of smokers get lung cancer. So why do they make such a big deal about it? Yes, I smoke. — Greg T., Moline, Illinois

A: It’s true not everyone who smokes gets lung cancer — but it’s also true that around 80% of lung cancer deaths are a result of smoking. And lung cancer is only one of many diseases you can develop from smoking.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.