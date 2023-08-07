Cardiac arrest

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating and blood stops flowing.

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest last monthduring basketball practice.

The incoming USC freshman was out of intensive care in a few days and in stable condition, but doctors haven’t yet determined what caused the incident.