In days, Catholic Charities New Hampshire shifted the way it conducts mental health counseling sessions.
Welcome to the world of telehealth.
“It was sort of baptism by fire,” said Rev. John Mahoney, director of clinical services. The organization put new procedures in place to meet the needs of existing and new clients.
“Within about three days we were up and running,” he said. The organization is using Zoom video conferencing and telephone calls to work with clients. In the first week, it held 43 telehealth sessions among 11 offices across the state.
The number of requests from new clients to schedule sessions has jumped from an average of five a week to about 10, Mahoney said.
“(It’s important) to provide quality continuity of care for the people we were already seeing and reaching out to others who are experiencing symptoms of especially anxiety and depression these days,” he said. Others might struggle with isolation and grief, he said.
Meeting with a counselor can help people manage emotions and validate feelings.
“It helps people understand that they are not alone,” Mahoney said. “The emotions they are experiencing are being experienced globally.”
Many older people like to schedule sessions over the phone, while younger people prefer video conferences.
“There is some tradeoff,” Mahoney said.
“The traditional form of counseling that is a live face-to-face session in a counselor’s office is the ideal way to implement mental health interventions, but desperate times call for desperate measures.”
He said clients have been grateful, and the organization will continue telehealth services in the future.
For information on counseling sessions, go to, cc-nh.org/programs/counseling.