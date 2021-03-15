Catholic Charities NH, which operates seven skilled nursing facilities statewide, has created a “Pathways” program to offer opportunities for New Hampshire residents seeking a career in the health care field.
For entry-level candidates/unit aides seeking a Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) license, Catholic Charities NH will provide full financial assistance to pursue an LNA Certificate program. Staff will be reimbursed for the program immediately upon its completion and will be placed into a full-time or part-time LNA role based on their schedule needs.
For Licensed Nursing Assistants, Catholic Charities NH offers select full-tuition scholarship opportunities to attend a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) degree program at Harmony Health Care Institute in Merrimack.
For LPNs, Catholic Charities NH offers select scholarship opportunities for Registered Nurse degrees.
“I wouldn’t be where I am in my career without the opportunities provided by Catholic Charities NH,” Roxanne Perry, assistant nursing director of Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Manchester, said in a news release.
Perry started with Catholic Charities five years ago as an LPN.
“They helped me attain my Associate of Science in Nursing and become a registered nurse through a scholarship program between Rivier University and Catholic Charities NH,” Perry said. “I don’t see any other organization doing what Catholic Charities is doing. They are giving people opportunities to grow in their career, and you have no idea how that can change someone’s life.”
According to the news release, the program is available to full-time and part-time employees at all Catholic Charities NH skilled nursing facilities.
This includes Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester; St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester; St. Joseph Residence in Manchester; St. Ann Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dover; St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia; St. Vincent Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin; and Warde Senior Living in Windham.
Employees earn competitive pay and benefits, including flexible working schedules, comprehensive health insurance, additional career advancement opportunities and more.
Alain Bernard, assistant vice president of health care services for the nonprofit Catholic Charities NH, said developing a career can be difficult for those “balancing work with family and other priorities, or lack the financial resources to pursue appropriate education.”
“This program provides an easier and more flexible way to cultivate and grow in a career that you love while creating a better path forward in your personal life,” Bernard said in the release.
For more information, visit www.cc-nh.org/ pathways.