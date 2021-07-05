Catholic Charities New Hampshire recently announced this year’s recipients of its “Pathways” scholarship program for licensed nursing assistants seeking their licensed practical nurse degrees.
The following eight Catholic Charities NH staff members will receive full-tuition scholarships to attend the full-time LPN degree program at Harmony Health Care Institute in Merrimack:
Konjit Wolday Kebede (Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Manchester)
Jean Desir (Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Manchester)
Susan Rindoria (Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Manchester)
Nicole Oakes (Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Manchester)
Talyn Boardman (St. Ann Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Dover)
Lenora Wajda (St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Laconia)
Ashley McCann (Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Windham)
Summer Garrity (Warde Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Windham)
“I have always wanted to be an LPN but couldn’t afford it financially,” Kebede said in a Catholic Charities news release. “This is an amazing opportunity to learn more, grow in my career and be in a position to help residents even more.”
This is the second year of the LPN scholarship program, which is available to LNAs employed by Catholic Charities NH through an application process. In addition to full tuition, all eight staff will receive program textbooks and uniforms. Each will work 32 hours and be paid for 40 hours. The scholarships were made available in part through the donation of an anonymous donor.
“These are incredible, hard-working professionals who have given so much to our residents, staff and communities, and for some, have sacrificed their own career goals to raise families, care for loved ones and manage everyday responsibilities,” said Darlene Underhill, director of clinical services for Catholic Charities NH.
“Often, even the most ambitious individuals may lack the resources or practical means to pursue their career and personal goals. But thanks to the generosity of this donor and the support of Harmony Health Care, these eight amazing individuals are on the road forward to seeing their own dreams come true.”
Boardman said her ultimate goal is to become a registered nurse.
“It shows me that Catholic Charities is invested in me as I am invested in them,” she said of the scholarship program. “I’m looking forward to learning more, advancing my knowledge, and over time, hopefully become a registered nurse.”
McCann said she looks forward to learning new skills and “applying them to the work I do now.”
“My whole family is in the medical field, and I’ve had a lot of great role models who inspired me to pursue a career in nursing,” she said.
The program is open to those employed by a Catholic Charities NH senior living community, which includes Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Manchester, St. Teresa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Manchester, St. Joseph Residence in Manchester, St. Ann Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Dover, St. Vincent Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Berlin, St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Laconia, and Warde Senior Living in Windham.
The LNA-to-LPN scholarship is part of Catholic Charities NH Pathways program.
For more information, visit www.cc-nh.org/pathways.