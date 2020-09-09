The CEO of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester will retire when his contract ends in June 2021, the hospital announced Wednesday afternoon, and the hospital's chief operating officer will take the reins next summer.
Joseph Pepe has been president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center since 2012. He has spent three decades at the hospital and was chief of medicine prior to his appointment as CEO.
"It is time for me to focus on my family and spend more time with my wife, who has a serious illness," Pepe wrote in a letter to Catholic Medical Center staff.
Pepe wrote that he was proud of Catholic Medical Center's growth over the past 30 years.
"Our mission to provide community services and care has expanded tremendously. Our Catholic identity and culture have never been stronger. Not one achievement is mine…they all belong to you," he said in his letter to the hospital.
Pepe has also served as CEO of Catholic Medical Center's parent organization, GraniteOne Health, which also includes Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough. His compensation in 2018 was more than $1.3 million, according to the hospital's most recent available tax return.
John Cronin, president of the hospital's board of trustees, said in a statement Pepe's leadership made him the "heart and soul" of Catholic Medical Center.
"His achievements have been transformational for CMC, enhancing our mission of health, healing and hope, and laying the groundwork for future success," Cronin said.
During his tenure, Pepe has been an advocate for the proposed combination of Catholic Medical Center's parent company with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Care, after an earlier attempt at affiliation sank, during the the previous CEO's tenure.
Pepe has also floated the idea of working with Massachusetts General Hospital and other partners to open a practice in Salem.
Alex Walker, who is now the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Catholic Medical Center, will take over as CEO when Pepe retires. Walker has been part of the hospital's leadership for eight years.
“CMC is a special place, and our success rests with the thousands of dedicated professionals across the CMC community who come to work every day in service to our mission,” Walker said in a statement. “I am honored the Trustees have placed their confidence in me, and recognize these are big shoes to fill. I will work to carry forward the values and leadership instilled in this organization by my friend and mentor, Dr. Pepe.”
Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline said in a statement Pepe will stay engaged in day-to-day operations at the hospital until his retirement.