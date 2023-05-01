Catholic Medical Center expands Cardiac Electrophysiology Services

From left are Brian Cusson MS, RDCS, director, Invasive & Non-Invasive Cardiovascular Services; Brian Ramsey, director, facilities management; Alexander J. Walker, Jr., president and CEO; Carolanne O’Sullivan, senior VP, Provider Network and Integration; Louis I. Fink MD, FACC, executive medical director, New England Heart & Vascular Institute; Jamie H. Kim, MD, FACC, director, Cardiac Electrophysiology; and Rich Koeblin, manager, Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab.

 Provided by CMC

Catholic Medical Center (CMC) in Manchester is growing its cardiac electrophysiology (EP) services with the opening of a third EP Lab.

Electrophysiology is the cardiac specialty that deals with abnormal heart rhythms. About 5% of adults in the U.S. have a heart arrhythmia, the most common of which is atrial fibrillation (aFib). These conditions can be treated with minimally invasive procedures performed in CMC’s EP Labs like cardiac ablation, pacemaker insertion, and the Watchman and Convergent procedures.