Catholic Medical Center expands Cardiac Electrophysiology Services

From left are Brian Cusson MS, RDCS, director, Invasive & Non-Invasive Cardiovascular Services; Brian Ramsey, director, facilities management; Alexander J. Walker, Jr., president and CEO; Carolanne O’Sullivan, senior VP, Provider Network and Integration; Louis I. Fink MD, FACC, executive medical director, New England Heart & Vascular Institute; Jamie H. Kim, MD, FACC, director, Cardiac Electrophysiology; and Rich Koeblin, manager, Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab.
Catholic Medical Center (CMC) in Manchester is growing its cardiac electrophysiology (EP) services with the opening of a third EP Lab.
Electrophysiology is the cardiac specialty that deals with abnormal heart rhythms. About 5% of adults in the U.S. have a heart arrhythmia, the most common of which is atrial fibrillation (aFib). These conditions can be treated with minimally invasive procedures performed in CMC’s EP Labs like cardiac ablation, pacemaker insertion, and the Watchman and Convergent procedures.
“We have a tremendous demand for these services,” says Director of Invasive and Non-Invasive Cardiovascular Services Brian Cusson, MS, RDCS. “Adding this third lab allows us to better provide timely and needed care to patients in our community.”
CMC is a pioneer in the treatment of heart rhythm disorders, being the first to offer new devices and procedures and offering the patients the chance to be a part of clinical trials for emerging technologies. The team of EP providers is highly-trained and respected for their expertise.
“Thanks to these advancements, patients with aFib and other heart rhythm problems are living fuller, more active lives than ever before,” says Director of Electrophysiology Jamie Kim, MD, FACC. “Helping patients get the treatment they need, more quickly, makes a difference for them, their families, and really the whole community.”
The third EP Lab also provides continuity as improvements and upgrades are made to CMC’s existing EP facilities. Last year, 2,259 patients were treated in CMC’s EP Labs.