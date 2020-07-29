As Catholic Medical Center takes stock of the tens of millions of dollars it has lost this year and the millions more it will lose, hospital leaders laid off 71 employees this week.
Catholic Medical Center had furloughed 423 workers in late April, as losses from the cancellation of elective surgeries piled up. Many of those workers have since been brought back.
But the hospital announced today that 50 of those who had been on furlough would be laid off, along with another 21 employees who had been working at Catholic Medical Center.
Hospital leaders have been warning for months of dire losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While we have been able to bring the vast majority of those employees back, we still anticipate losing more than $40 million dollars this fiscal year," CMC spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline said in a statement, so the hospital has moved to lay off 71 people, and will not hire for any open jobs it deems "non-essential."
Forty other people will have their hours cut, Collins-Cline said.
The hospital's planned expansion is on hold, and pay cuts for executives are still in effect, Collins-Cline said. Executives at the vice-president level and above took a 15% pay cut, and executive directors took a 5% pay cut in April.
"We’re implementing efficiencies across the system as we work to rebuild patient volume and stabilize the financial implications COVID-19," Collins-Cline said. "The toll of this pandemic is significant and we regret the impact it has had on our talented and dedicated employees."
At Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua and several other practices owned by SolutionHealth, 100 hospital workers are still on furlough. Steve Norton, chief strategy officer of SolutionHealth, said about 650 people were furloughed this spring.
Norton said SolutionHealth has reassessed its outpatient care "footprint" and consolidates some primary care practices. But he noted some growth in the company, including a cancer care center set to open Monday.
As for the 100 people still furloughed, Norton said, "We are trying to figure out what's the best way of bringing those folks back."
Leaders of Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital have voiced alarm about the hospitals' recovery from COVID-19 losses. Elliot and Catholic Medical Center together received just 9% of the federal funding that came to New Hampshire hospitals, though the two hospitals treated about two-thirds of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Smaller hospitals got help from the Paycheck Protection Program, but Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital were both too large to qualify.
The state has given $7 million to Catholic Medical Center from the governor's $100 million fund for hospitals and health care providers. The hospital still projects losing $40 million in its current fiscal year, Collins-Cline said.