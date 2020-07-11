CONCORD — State public health officials are closely watching a group of swine influenza viruses in China that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns could pose “pandemic potential.”
In a Friday news release, the CDC announced that the agency is monitoring these Eurasian H1N1 viruses that have “the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans.”
The “G4” viruses have been spreading in pigs in China since 2016. And while three cases of human infection have been reported, there are no reports of person-to-person spread, the CDC said.
Still, with the nation and world in the throes of a global coronavirus pandemic, even the potential for another pandemic seems unthinkable.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist, said the concern is over a new variant of influenza that resulted from what scientists call “reassortment.” That’s when two different types of influenza viruses infect a host and exchange genetic material, reassembling into a new type of virus to which humans have not been exposed.
“And that new variant of the influenza virus always has the potential to cause a pandemic,” Chan said.
Such viruses often infect birds, swine and the occasional human, Chan said. However, he said, “Many of the viruses that we’ve seen over the years don’t have the ability to easily spread person-to-person and so they don’t cause the kind of pandemic that we’re seeing right now with the novel coronavirus.”
But the CDC noted a few worrying signs. An antibody study of swine workers in China found about 10% had evidence of prior infection with G4 viruses, “suggesting that human infection is more common than previously thought,” the agency said.
And a recent study found that the G4 viruses “have the right characteristics for causing infections in people,” including the ability to grow well in human lung cells, and to spread by respiratory droplets and direct contact in animal models, according to the CDC.
State, national and international health agencies are closely monitoring the new viruses, Chan said.
CDC scientists are evaluating existing vaccines in case the new viruses begin infecting humans, as well as studying anti-viral medications that could be effective against a new illness, according to the agency’s website.
Chan said a strain of H1N1 influenza has been circulating since 2009, and is included in the annual flu vaccine. But the new variant that health experts are watching is a different strain, so it’s not clear how much protection a previous infection or existing vaccines might provide, he said.
For now, Chan said, New Hampshire residents shouldn’t worry about the new H1N1 viruses. “This is for the public health professionals to monitor and worry about, he said. “As always, if this is a virus that starts to spread among people, we would certainly notify health care providers to be on the lookout — and the general public.”
The best thing people can do to protect themselves is to get the flu vaccine later this year, Chan said, and continue to take health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as safe distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings.
“We hope and expect that people when they take those steps will also help minimize the spread of influenza,” he said.