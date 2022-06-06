The Center for Life Management celebrated the opening of Jean’s Place, a supportive housing program located in Salem on May 20.
This new program, part of an initiative of the NH Department of Health and Human Services, is a six-bed supportive housing program for adults in need of support for their mental health care. The goal of the program is to reduce the need for hospitalization and get people back to their lives in the community.
Jean’s Place has four independent apartments (2 one bedroom and 2 two bedroom) and is staffed 24/7 by CLM residential counselors onsite.
Jean’s Place provides a time-limited, supported apartment program that promotes wellness and recovery skills to empower individuals to remain in the community with a goal of securing permanent and stable housing.
According to Steve Arnault, CLM vice president of clinical services, “The program is designed so individuals receive support services during a ‘step up’ period of time to avoid hospitalization or during a ‘step down’ time following a hospitalization. The program has a 120 day stay limit. Services provided are person specific and may include case management, medication monitoring, therapy, supportive employment, wellness coaching, Bridge Housing coordination, illness management and recovery, functional support ervices, acute care services.”
Arnault explains, “Our goal is to partner with On the Road to Wellness, our peer support agency, to create a healing environment through mental health treatment and intentional peer support with the opportunity for individuals to learn, grow and achieve well-being.”Jean’s Place is named in memory and honor of Jean Fisher, a beloved and longtime member of CLM’s Community Support Program staff. With her kindness and compassion, Fisher empowered countless clients to become the best version of themselves and was a great advocate known to promote recovery.
For more information, contact Center for Life Management at 603-434-1577.