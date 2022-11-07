LIFE-SELF-STRESS-CREATIVITY-DMT

Art therapy reduces stress, strengthens your creative muscles, decreases anxiety and depression, helps you process emotions and increases self-awareness.

 Forkosmos/Dreamstime/TNS

Channeling your artistic side can be good for your mental health, but working in a high-stress environment can affect your creativity.

Not only can stress negatively affect cognitive flexibility and task switching, according to Frontiers in Psychology, uncontrollable stress can lead to worse performance on creative tasks. However, art therapy reduces stress, strengthens your creative muscles, decreases anxiety and depression, helps you process emotions and increases self-awareness, according to Very Well Health.