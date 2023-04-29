Emergency medical calls have more than doubled in Cheshire County over the past decade, prompting the county to launch its own ambulance service over the concerns of the Keene firefighters union.
Experts in the field say the shortage of EMS services — especially transports between medical facilities — is a statewide struggle.
Hiring has been the big challenge over the past decade for ambulance services, with many emergency medical technicians and paramedics retiring and not enough entering the field, said Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates. The shortage was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What do you do when no one is responding to a call?” he said.
Cheshire County EMS launched on Nov. 14 from a new six-bay garage in Swanzey after a deal to acquire Diluzio Ambulance in Keene fell through. The county used $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to buy the land and build the new three-building complex and another $1.7 million to buy its ambulances.
The county hired Michael Spain, who worked in Illinois as a paramedic and acting battalion chief, as chief.
Cheshire EMS has about 55 employees and operates both state-certified ambulances and a “fly car,” which allows a paramedic to respond quicker in an SUV, Spain said. Each shift has nine emergency workers on duty.
In the Lakes Region, Best Care Ambulance abruptly closed in March, further stressing inter- facility transportation services.
Meredith-based Stewart’s Ambulance Service picked up some of the runs from Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, which had a contract with Best Care.
“Where we are seeing lots of challenges in pockets of the state is moving people from one facility to another,” said Justin Van Etten, executive chairman of Stewart’s. Emergency 911 services are strong across the state, he said.
The New Hampshire Ambulance Association is working on a survey of municipalities, private companies, hospitals and nursing homes to determine the extent of the crisis.
“Nobody has capacity. We are all struggling,” Van Etten said. “The system needs more transportation, and there is less transportation currently available.”
‘Competing organization’
While Cheshire County’s model is being touted as the start of a solution in that part of the state, the president of Professional Fire Fighters of Keene, Local 3265, says the county will undercut contract fees between the city of Keene and surrounding communities.
Keene has the only full-time career fire department in the county.
Union President Daniel Nowill said the county “doubled down” after the deal to acquire Diluzio Ambulance fell through. The union also worries about the county’s 911 agreement with the town of Westmoreland, which previously contracted with Keene.
“The guise of their initial mission was to help support and back up existing agencies in the area and fill in where they were needed,” Nowill said. “Their actions were completely contradictory to what they had said they were going to do.”
He said smaller departments across the county started to hire more full-time and per diem workers to address the demand. Keene recently outfitted a fourth ambulance.
“We as a community — as Cheshire County — already started to remedy the problem,” Nowill said.
The Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire sent a memo to members titled “competing organization” asking them not to work second jobs with the Cheshire EMS.
County administrator Coates responded with a five-page letter outlining the need for such service because of the loss of two local ambulance services and Diluzio’s own financial struggles. One private ambulance company is not enough for more than a dozen communities, he wrote.
“It was never the intention of the county to pursue towns under contract with the city of Keene, and this was clearly stated on record multiple times and to the city manager,” the letter read. “Instead, we were focused on towns currently under contract with a private service and interfacility transfers for Cheshire Medical Center.”
In hiring for the new EMS service, 80% of the employees came from outside of the county, Coates said. The county also has launched educational programs to get more people interested in entering the emergency services.
“We also didn’t want to decimate other services, because for us to be successful we have to have everybody else be successful too,” he said.
Getting started
Early on, Cheshire Medical Center, which is a part of Dartmouth Health, asked the county to serve as its primary inter-facility transfer provider. The hospital’s commitment was needed in starting the service because 911 calls alone wouldn’t pay the bills, Coates said.
Since November, the service has made more than 820 runs, including emergency and transfer calls, according to Spain.
“We’ve gone to multiple states for transfers,” he said. “We’ve gone to New York multiple times, we’ve gone to Connecticut. We’ve gone to Vermont and Massachusetts.”
The center started handling 911 calls for the town of Westmoreland on April 1 after the town reached out in January about contracting the service.
Spain said the service has had 21 emergency calls from Westmoreland and responded to all of them. They had three emergency calls from Swanzey and one from Nelson.
Coates said the county fields requests only from interested towns. At first, the county pulled its offer to Westmoreland because of the town’s contract history with Keene, but officials asked the county to provide the contracted service.
The service also is on mutual aid “run cards” for surrounding towns.
Spain said the goal is to work with others to have someone who is medically trained responding to a patient in the county within nine minutes, which includes trained citizens, firefighters and all EMT services.
“We are meeting the need of getting medical care to the patient faster,” he said.
As the service grows, four ambulances will be designated for 911 calls and two for transfers. The service currently operates two and two, Spain said.
Increasing need
As of 2017, statistics showed 7% of the population would require an ambulance in their lifetime, but that figure is expected to increase to 20% by 2030, according to Spain.
The calls that require paramedic-level services have increased from 10% to 15% in recent years.
“We have people living longer with a better quality of life with the caveat that when they get sick the acuity level goes up,” Spain said.
Some of the largest needs are cardiac arrest, chest pain, stroke, diabetes emergencies and abdominal pain, Spain said.
The number of automobile crashes also is on the rise, and the severity has increased with distracted drivers using phones, Spain said.
Stewart’s recently became an employee-owned company in an effort to recruit and keep more workers.
“Ten years ago, if you were an EMT or paramedic, by and large you worked moving patients in the back of an ambulance,” Van Etten said. “Today if you are a paramedic or EMT, you can work at a hospital ER, urgent care centers … there’s been no backfilling, so there are few EMTs to transport patients.”
Consolidation of hospitals and medical offices also has fed the demand for transferring patients.
Calls to Cheshire EMS for interfacility transfers have been higher than anticipated. While the budget projected three to five a day, the average has been been between six and eight, with as many as 10 to 12 on some days.
‘It is a start toward a solution,” Coates said.
Coates said the EMS service is focused on enhancing the services already in place across the county.
“The bottom line for me is the quality of life for somebody who actually needs care is that much better because we are all working together,” he said.