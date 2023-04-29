Capt. Steven Murray
Buy Now

Capt. Steven Murray gets ready to drive one of the ambulances at the home of the new Cheshire County EMS in Swanzey on Wednesday.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Emergency medical calls have more than doubled in Cheshire County over the past decade, prompting the county to launch its own ambulance service over the concerns of the Keene firefighters union.

Experts in the field say the shortage of EMS services — especially transports between medical facilities — is a statewide struggle.