Cheshire Medical Center will pay $2 million to settle allegations that it violated the federal Controlled Substances Act by failing to keep accurate records of its medications -- leading to the illegal diversion of opioids -- officials announced on Wednesday.
That failure, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement, "enabled the theft of prescription narcotics -- including powerful opioids such as fentanyl, which led to a shockingly high percentage of drugs missing from (the hospital's) inventory."
"This is one of the largest settlements of drug diversion claims against a hospital in the country," Young said.
As part of the settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Keene hospital agreed to a corrective action plan for the next three years, including detection and surveillance measures to prevent future diversion of controlled medications. The hospital also will establish a diversion response team, including a drug diversion specialist and it will update nursing and pharmacy practices.
Officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration began an investigation of Cheshire Medical Center in the spring of 2022 after the hospital reported that a nurse had stolen 23 50-millimeter intravenous bags of fentanyl solution from automated dispensing machines. The hospital later reported that an additional 634 solution bags of fentanyl were unaccounted for.
The DEA audit "revealed an additional 17,961 missing controlled substance units and various related record-keeping deficiencies on the part of CMC," the statement said. The hospital failed to regularly review reports to look for possible diversion, officials said, and had no structure in place to alert administrators to increased purchases of controlled drugs from one month to another.
According to records at the state Board of Nursing, a former registered nurse at the hospital, identified as Alexandra Towle, admitted to stealing fentanyl on multiple occasions from hospital dispensing machines for her own use. Towle signed a preliminary agreement not to practice on Feb. 9, 2022; she died a month later.
The case also led to a temporary license suspension for the chief nursing officer at the hospital, Amy Matthews, but her license was later reinstated after a hearing before the Board of Nursing.
Under the terms of the federal settlement, all Cheshire Medical Center personnel who handle controlled substances will be required to undergo annual training, and regular audits will be conducted by outside auditors. The hospital will maintain reports of disciplinary actions against any employees found to have diverted controlled substances, and provide those records to the DEA upon request.
In the settlement documents, federal officials said the hospital staff has fully cooperated with the DEA's investigation, and "taken significant steps to improve its controls and procedures against theft and diversion of controlled substances."
In a statement, Cheshire Medical Center officials also stressed that the hospital self-reported the drug diversion, immediately undertook an internal investigation, and cooperated with the DEA.
"Since discovery of the diversion, Cheshire Medical Center has been intensely focused on enhancing its policies and practices to prevent future occurrences, including extensive training and education of clinical staff, hiring a drug diversion specialist, enhancement of physical security measures, deployment of cutting-edge controlled substances surveillance software, and implementing other new practices for oversight of controlled substances," the statement said.
"These ongoing efforts demonstrate our unwavering commitment to delivering high quality care and providing a safe patient and employee environment, and to regulatory compliance in all aspects of our operations."
Designed to deter illegal distribution, possession, dispensing and improper use of controlled drugs, the Controlled Substances Act requires registered providers to keep accurate inventories, tracking and records to prevent misuse.
“The DEA is committed to ensuring that all registrants are in compliance with the required regulations," DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle said in a statement Wednesday. “Failure to do so increases the potential for diversion and jeopardizes public health and public safety."