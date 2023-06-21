Cheshire Medical Center

Cheshire Medical Center will pay $2 million to settle allegations that it violated the federal Controlled Substances Act by failing to keep accurate records of its medications -- leading to the illegal diversion of opioids -- officials announced on Wednesday.

That failure, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in a statement, "enabled the theft of prescription narcotics -- including powerful opioids such as fentanyl, which led to a shockingly high percentage of drugs missing from (the hospital's) inventory."