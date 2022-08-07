Cheshire Medical Center

Cheshire Medical Center has agreed to a settlement with the state Board of Pharmacy that will allow the Keene hospital to retain its pharmacy permit with some restrictions — in addition to paying over $235,000 in fines and fees, after gallons of fentanyl disappeared from the facility earlier this year.

The New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy voted in May to begin a “disciplinary action” against Cheshire Medical Center over the drug loss.