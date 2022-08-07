Cheshire Medical Center has agreed to a settlement with the state Board of Pharmacy that will allow the Keene hospital to retain its pharmacy permit with some restrictions -- in addition to paying over $235,000 in fines and fees, after gallons of fentanyl disappeared from the facility earlier this year.
The New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy voted in May to begin a “disciplinary action” against Cheshire Medical Center over the drug loss.
Pharmacies in New Hampshire are required to have a pharmacy permit to operate, including those located in hospitals dispensing drugs and medication to patients.
In a statement, Cheshire Medical Center officials said the facility’s top priority is to deliver “high quality care and to provide a safe patient and employee environment.”
“Cheshire Medical Center continues to make significant progress in the essential work of strengthening our controlled substance policies and practices,” Cheshire Medical Center said in a statement. “Since the theft of the controlled substance that we discovered and reported earlier this year, we have been intensely focused on taking steps to prevent future occurrences. These steps include extensive training and education of clinical staff, hiring specialized drug diversion specialists, and implementing new practices for oversight among other beneficial changes.”
According to a previous order, the amount of fentanyl solution lost or stolen was more than 583 bags — approximately 7.7 gallons — between September 2021 and January 2022. Additional fentanyl was reported lost or stolen between April 10 and May 7, for a total loss of 7.84 gallons.
A subsequent investigation attributed 303 lost bags to nurse Alexandra Towle, who admitted to taking the solution. The remaining 280 were unaccounted for during the winter surge of COVID-19, according to the order.
Towle signed a preliminary agreement not to practice in February. She died unexpectedly on March 3.
Hospital officials developed a corrective action plan to detect diversion and avoid losses, including training of nursing and pharmacy staff and daily accounting of its controlled substances, according to the emergency order.
In the 12-page settlement with the state, Cheshire Medical admits the drug loss was “due to nurses failing to sufficiently document the administration or waste of fentanyl.” The settlement mentions an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients over the winter posed challenges for the pharmacy.
Cheshire Medical’s pharmacy permit is restricted for three years, according to the settlement.
The hospital is required to use a third-party monitor, approved by state board members, to perform controlled substance audits weekly for the first four months, then monthly over the next eight months.
Audits are required to be performed quarterly for another two years beyond that.
The settlement also requires Cheshire Medical to appoint two employees to serve as pharmacist-in-charge and director of pharmacy.
The hospital can petition the state board after two years of compliance with the restrictions to have them lifted, according to the settlement.
The agreement also requires Cheshire Medical to pay an administrative fine of $225,000, with all but $45,000 suspended if the hospital complies with the terms of the settlement. The hospital is also responsible for covering the $10,000 cost of the investigation and prosecution within 30 days.
The settlement requires Cheshire Medical continue to comply with the investigation into the drug loss.
“These ongoing efforts are focused on maximizing patient and staff safety and we are committed to delivering high quality care in a safe environment,” Cheshire Medical Center said in a statement. “We’re grateful to our staff and to our community for their shared commitment to the success of this critical work and we are confident that these are the right steps to prevent future incidents.”
Anne Tyrol, associate chief nursing officer at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, has come on as Cheshire Medical’s new acting chief nursing office.
Tyrol takes over for Amy Matthews, who had her license suspended by the state Board of Nursing on May 26, but the emergency suspension was vacated following a June 23 hearing “to determine whether (Matthews) presented an imminent threat to public health, safety, or welfare,” according to the board.
Richard Crowe, a former pharmacist at Cheshire Medical Center, settled with the state Board of Pharmacy to resolve all disciplinary actions against him.
The board suspended Crowe’s license on March 30, and he signed a preliminary agreement to no longer practice in April.
In the settlement agreement, Crowe admits to failing to “recognize months-long patterns” of drug loss and diversion.
The settlement agreement forbids him from working as a hospital pharmacist, though he can petition the state board to lift the restriction following three years of compliance.
Similar to the terms of a settlement reached last month with former Cheshire Medical Pharmacy Director Melissa Siciliano, Crowe is required to pay a $1,000 fine, though half the amount is suspended for three years pending successful execution of the settlement agreement.
Crowe must also participate in 16 hours of board-approved education courses within 180 days, and comply with the investigation into the hospital’s loss of gallons of fentanyl.
Siciliano’s license was suspended on March 30 but it was reinstated in April, though she has since resigned from Cheshire Medical Center.
Settlement documents state that Siciliano admitted to failing to control all drugs issued or dispensed in the pharmacy and not properly supervising employees with prescriptions.