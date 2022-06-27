The chief nursing officer at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has had her license reinstated after a significant amount of fentanyl went unaccounted for from the intensive care unit.
Registered nurse Amy Matthews had her license suspended on May 26, according to the order of emergency suspension by the state Board of Nursing.
The order was vacated after a hearing held last Thursday “to determine whether (Matthews) presented an imminent threat to public health, safety, or welfare,” according to the board. A full investigation continues, which could lead to “final disciplinary action,” according to the order.
The hospital is “pleased by the Board of Nursing action,” according to a spokesman. He would not comment on Matthews’ status at the hospital.
As chief nursing officer, Matthews manages nursing operations, including security, accounting and management of controlled substances.
According to a previous order, the amount of fentanyl solution lost or stolen was more than 583 bags — approximately 7.7 gallons — between September 2021 and January 2022. More fentanyl was reported lost or stolen between April 10 and May 7, for a total loss of 7.84 gallons.
An investigation attributed 303 lost bags to nurse Alexandra Towle, who admitted to taking the solution. The remaining 280 were unaccounted for during the winter surge of COVID-19, according to the order.
Towle signed a preliminary agreement not to practice in February. She died unexpectedly on March 3.
The hospital worked to come up with a corrective action plan to detect diversion and avoid losses, including training of nursing and pharmacy staff and daily accounting of its controlled substances, according to the emergency order.
Cheshire Medical Center previously issued a statement saying it is working closely with government agencies on the ongoing investigation and is working to “refine our policies and protocols regarding the secure handling” of pharmaceuticals.”
Alysia Cassotis, an attorney for Matthews, did not return a request for comment Monday afternoon.