A Lebanon weightlifting gym has canceled its planned Christmas party after being contacted by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
Marc Garza, owner of Crom MMA & Fitness did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
The event, dubbed the “First Annual Crom ‘We Defied the .02 odds and Live Til Xmas’ Party,” was described as “a herd immunity party” on the gym’s Facebook account. It was to be the second such party the gym has hosted and the first since the summer.
Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos said he was aware of Crom’s plans and is relieved the party has been called off.
“From a community health standpoint, we don’t want to see COVID spread,” Christopoulos said.
Lebanon has maintained fairly low levels of the illness since the start of the pandemic restrictions in March, Christopoulos said.
“We’d certainly like to keep it that way,” he said.
Lebanon has been proactive, instituting its own face mask ordinance before Gov. Chris Sununu made a state-wide order, according to Christopoulos.
Christopoulos said people with concerns about large gatherings or people refusing to wear a mask typically contact police.
Police will respond to educate people about the masking ordinance.
In some cases, police will contact the Attorney General’s Office, he said.
Garza received a 9-month jail sentence in 2011 after pleading no contest to beating a handcuffed man with his police radio when he worked for the Jacksonville, Fla., police department. Garza, a sergeant at the time, also was convicted of instructing another police officer to falsify a burglary report, according to The Florida-Times Union.
Garza pleaded guilty last year to receiving stolen property through his other business, Upper Valley Coin and Jewelry.
Garza reportedly bought several thousand dollars worth of jewelry he knew had been stolen, according to the Valley News.
The items had been taken from a Claremont couple during a burglary. Garza received a deferred jail sentence and was ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution.