New Hampshire-based Cinemagic Stadium Theaters will open some of its locations later this month, with a slew of new social-distancing requirements.
Starting July 24, the theaters will show old movies, with new films starting back up July 31. Cinemagic has not yet announced if its three New Hampshire theaters, in Hooksett, Merrimack and Portsmouth, will be among those opening later this month.
Movie theaters were among the last group of businesses allowed to reopen, starting Monday. Maine theaters were allowed to open their doors Wednesday. Theaters in Massachusetts — where there are a few Cinemagic outposts — can reopen July 6.
Moviegoers will have to wear masks when they are not in their seats, and the company asks customers to use "contactless" payment for tickets and concessions through Cinemagic's smartphone app.
Theater workers will wear masks all the time and sanitize high-contact points often, the company said in a news release. Seats will be sanitized before every showing.
In the theaters, groups will have to sit 6 feet apart, which will mean fewer people in each theater.
And no more buttering your own popcorn: self-serve condiment stands are staying closed for now.