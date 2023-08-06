Recent data from the state shows the highest rate of elevated lead levels among children can be found in Manchester, and city officials are rolling out a new commission dedicated to preventing childhood lead poisoning.
The city’s new Lead Exposure Prevention Commission, approved by aldermen, will develop recommendations for a long term strategy to prevent childhood lead poisoning in the Queen City; promote efforts to prevent lead exposure in residences, particularly for minors living in rental units; and review existing ordinances to determine if and how they should be amended to prevent incidents of childhood lead poisoning, working with local leaders to make any needed changes.
“Families deserve to live in homes free from the dangers of lead exposure, and I’m proud of how Manchester is leading the way in efforts to create a safer city for our residents,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “This commission will take a proactive approach, building a long-term vision and detailing progress for residents while bringing a diverse group of experts from the city, the medical field, and Manchester public schools alongside landlords, residents, and parents to the table to determine evidence-based approaches to best tackle this issue.”
In the Queen City, almost three-quarters of the housing was built before lead paint was banned, and 86 children tested had elevated lead levels in 2021.
The commission is expected to assess progress in preventing childhood lead poisoning on an annual basis by monitoring lead poisoning rates and the extent of lead exposure in existing housing in the city. In addition to submitting reports to city aldermen every six months, the commission will hold meetings and hearings, and publicize and report on its activities.
“The need for this commission is long overdue and will deliver tangible gains in the city’s efforts to improve the health and safety of children in our most vulnerable neighborhoods,” said Alderman Christine Fajardo, Ward 4, in a statement. “A big credit goes to the city’s health department, as well as other city departments and advocacy groups who worked for over a year to make this commission a reality.”
The commission will include 12 members, all Manchester residents or employees of the city -- including representatives from the Manchester Health Department, the Manchester School District, Board of Mayor and Aldermen, medical professionals, landlords, residents and nonprofit and community partners.
Officials and supporters of the commission say it will serve an “essential, ongoing role” in identifying ways the city can reduce lead hazards and protect children.
“One child affected by lead poisoning is too many, and the problem has persisted for far too long,” the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) said in a statement after the vote.
“Our children deserve to grow up free from this toxic threat,” said Arnold Mikolo, Environmental Justice Advocate at CLF. “The creation of this commission is a major step towards ending this injustice once and for all and protecting Manchester’s children.”
Supporters say last week’s vote was the result of a collective effort by community members who came to speak in support of the Lead Commission, and more than 150 people who signed a petition asking the city to take action.
Data show that nowhere in New Hampshire is lead poisoning more prevalent than in Manchester, where every year approximately 100 children are diagnosed with elevated levels of lead in their blood.
“This is something that is persistent and something that we need to continue to look at innovative ways of addressing,” Phil Alexakos, the city’s deputy public health director, told aldermen earlier this year. “For those of you who are unaware, lead is a toxic substance. There is no safe level of lead, and I can’t say that enough.
“The body has absolutely no use for lead, and it interferes with both calcium and iron, which are involved in the development of tissue and the nervous system and the skeletal system. It can have not only acute effects but death being the most serious.”
Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust are the most widespread and hazardous sources of lead exposure for young children. Any exposure to lead is dangerous for children, and even low levels of exposure can cause irreversible health problems — including IQ deficits and cognitive and behavioral issues.
Nicole Doherty, executive director of teaching and learning for the Manchester School District, said between 2016 and 2020, 465 children in Manchester were diagnosed with blood lead levels greater than or equal to the state’s current action level of 5 micrograms per decimeter.
“Lead poisoning results in societal costs, including increased special education, health care, justice system and social assistance and spending,” Doherty said. “It reduces lifetime productivity. Within our school district we have seen a noticeable increase in our special education numbers including intellectually disabled and developmentally delayed identification. This increases our special education cost spending.”
Doherty said it’s estimated that for every dollar spent to reduce lead poisoning, there is a social return on investment between $17 and $21.