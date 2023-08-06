Recent data from the state shows the highest rate of elevated lead levels among children can be found in Manchester, and city officials are rolling out a new commission dedicated to preventing childhood lead poisoning.

The city’s new Lead Exposure Prevention Commission, approved by aldermen, will develop recommendations for a long term strategy to prevent childhood lead poisoning in the Queen City; promote efforts to prevent lead exposure in residences, particularly for minors living in rental units; and review existing ordinances to determine if and how they should be amended to prevent incidents of childhood lead poisoning, working with local leaders to make any needed changes.