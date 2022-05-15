Planned Parenthood is closing its Claremont clinic, along with four clinics in Vermont, as the group moves to expand hours in other locations and beef up telemedicine and at-home services.
A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, which runs clinics in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, said hiring has been a challenge.
The Claremont clinic had only part-time hours, spokeswoman Nicole Clegg said, which has made it harder to attract health care providers at a time when hospitals and staffing agencies can offer more hours and often higher pay.
But with the Claremont clinic and clinics in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, and St. Albans, Vt. closing, other clinics will expand their hours.
The clinic in Exeter will be open longer hours. In Vermont, the clinics in Barre, Brattleboro, and Williston will have longer hours, as will clinics in Sanford, Biddeford and Topsham, Maine.
The politically-charged nature of working at Planned Parenthood, Clegg said, has made it even harder to hire — and Clegg said the atmosphere has grown only more charged since the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning the Roe v. Wade court decision that kept abortion legal across the country.
Clegg said money is always an issue. Planned Parenthood, because its clinics provide abortions, tends to get less reimbursement from the federal government for non-abortion services like prescribing birth control and cervical cancer screenings, compared to other clinics providing the same services, Clegg said. Federal law prohibits the use of federal funding for abortions. And, Clegg added, the pandemic has made many people more open to getting health care long-distance or at home, such as a video-call doctor’s visit, getting prescriptions in the mail and even using at-home tests for sexually-transmitted infections, making it feel easier to close some rural clinics.