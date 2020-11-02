Catholic Medical Center recently added a second Tru-D device, a germ-eliminating robot, to help protect patients from serious hospital-acquired infections.
According to a news release, CMC acquired its first Tru-D in 2015 to disinfect rooms and decided to purchase a second as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tru-D works by generating UVC light energy that modifies the DNA or RNA structure of an infectious cell, the news release said. The device’s sensors calculate the amount of UVC energy needed to disinfect a room, measuring factors like size, shape, surface reflectivity and contents to deliver a UVC dose that effectively eliminates lingering pathogens.
The technology, coupled with Tru-D’s high-efficiency germicidal lamps, kills deadly germs such as methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) and VRE.
“The Tru-D provides peace of mind that when our staff clean a room — especially one that’s had a patient with a serious illness — the room is a safe and healthy room for the next patient and the staff,” Ross Taylor, director of environmental services for CMC, said in the news release. “Having two Tru-D machines at CMC allows us to be more efficient and effective in disinfecting rooms, especially in times like these.”
After CMC’s Environmental Services staff clean certain rooms, Tru-D is rolled in to complete the disinfection process. The robot is operated by a remote control outside the room and features an application that tracks infection control data.
Setup is quick and easy and does not require input of room measurements or covering of windows and vents, the news release states. The robot can disinfect a room from one position, eliminating the need to move it to multiple places in the room.
Once disinfection is complete, Tru-D notifies the operator via audio and/or text message that the process has finished, and Tru-D can be moved to the next room.