The proposed combination of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and GraniteOne — the parent company of Manchester’s Catholic Medical Center — would create a massive health care system of eight hospitals and numerous smaller facilities, and account for more than a third of hospital care in New Hampshire.
At a public forum Thursday night, Catholic Medical Center President Alex Walker said staffing difficulties, the aging population of New Hampshire and a crisis of mental health and substance abuse made a change feel necessary in 2019, when the transaction was first proposed.
The pandemic put the combination on hold, but Walker said it exacerbated all those challenges.
“This is going to be a very large and impactful organization,” said consultant Katharine London, of the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, who was reviewing the transaction for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
The combination would retain a level of local control over the hospitals, London said at the forum at West High School in Manchester. And Catholic Medical Center would remain a Catholic hospital, with the Manchester diocese serving as “another parent,” in addition to the Dartmouth-GraniteOne company. Catholic Medical Center would still not provide any services that conflicted with Catholicism, such as abortion or birth control.
The two companies proposed a merger in 2009, but the proposal staggered under the weight of an anti-trust investigation and concerns from both pro-choice and pro-life activists. The hospitals backed away from the proposal in 2011.
London said both groups thought the new proposal was different enough from the original plan to be successful.
Walker also noted that hospitals in New Hampshire have consolidated over the last 10 years.
The proposed combined Dartmouth-Hitchcock-GraniteOne company would have one board, but most decisions would still be left to the local hospitals’ boards, London said.
Both hospital companies are financially strong, so while there is some potential for cost savings, Walker and Dartmouth-Hitchcock CEO Joanne Conroy said the chief benefit would be more access to specialty care in southern New Hampshire.
“The goal is to bring more specialty care to southern New Hampshire,” Joanne Conroy said at the forum.
Conroy said the combination would make it easier for people in southern New Hampshire to access Dartmouth’s resources, particularly specialized care that many patients now seek in Boston.
Conroy said 10,000 patients from southern New Hampshire seek care in Boston each year, but almost all of those patients could get care closer to home, often at a lower cost.
The combined forces of the two companies could also bring more access to care for children, she said.
Two-thirds of New Hampshire’s children live in the southern part of the state, Walker said, noting the state’s only full-service children’s hospital, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth, is in Lebanon.
Walker said Catholic Medical Center’s leaders have cleared the transaction with Catholic ethicists and Bishop of Manchester Peter Libasci.
“We are going to be able to do much, much more when we come together,” Walker said.
Another public forum on the proposal is scheduled for Oct. 12 at Kingswood Regional High School, Wolfeboro.