Catholic Medical Center’s expansion project remains on hold as the hospital continues to deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and failed plans to combine with Dartmouth Health.
The Manchester hospital requested a one-year extension of its plans to construct a six-story, 178,000-square-foot addition at 100 McGregor St., according to city officials. Construction was set to start last spring.
The planning board approved revised plans for the project on Sept. 16, 2021. The original plans were approved in May 2019.
A spokesperson said the hospital remains committed to the project and will continue to do preliminary work, including “assessing the scope and design of the building as well as making sure it will best meet the needs of patients in New Hampshire.”
In a Feb. 1 letter to city planners, Jason Cole, vice president and general counsel, said the hospital does not have a firm construction schedule for either the building or central utility plant, which will provide heating, cooling and emergency power to the addition and eventually the entire hospital.
“The COVID-19 pandemic was disruptive clinically and financially for the hospital,” he wrote. “The financial loss was the largest in its history, despite government relief that was received.”
The hospital — like others across the country — canceled elective procedures and outpatient services between March 15 and May 4, 2020.
“The hospital’s operational challenges and the related financial losses, due to the lack of capacity, insufficient reimbursement rates, rising cost and most particularly workforce challenges, have continued and have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Cole wrote. “It should be noted that these issues are not unique to CMC and are challenging all hospitals throughout the country.”
The state’s decision not to approve the combination of Granite One Health and Dartmouth Health has reduced the hospital’s “anticipated source of capital for these projects,” Cole wrote. The original cost was estimated around $200 million
Cole said the one-year extension will allow the hospital to firm up its plans to pursue the two projects.
The first phase of the project included building a new Rite Aid pharmacy closer to McGregor Street in order to tear down a small strip mall to make way for the project. The Rite Aid opened in November 2020.
The plans approved on Sept. 6, 2021, included a 38,552-square-foot reduction to the expansion and added a new loading dock and a dock with a canopy for a mobile MRI trailer.
In January 2020, the hospital announced a $15 million donation by local entrepreneurs Ken and Grace Solinsky for the expansion. The building will be named the Ken and Grace Solinsky Center.
The center is expected to house an expanded emergency department, headquarters for the New England Heart & Vascular Institute and private patient rooms.
The couple also made a large donation to the Elliot Hospital for a new cancer center, which opened in 2020 as the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care.