CMC expansion

Work has paused on the Catholic Medical Center expansion on McGregor Street in Manchester.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Catholic Medical Center’s expansion project remains on hold as the hospital continues to deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and failed plans to combine with Dartmouth Health.

The Manchester hospital requested a one-year extension of its plans to construct a six-story, 178,000-square-foot addition at 100 McGregor St., according to city officials. Construction was set to start last spring.