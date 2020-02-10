Catholic Medical Center’s New England Heart & Vascular Institute has launched a new program to help active adults achieve their fitness goals.
The Sports Cardiology Clinic is geared toward cardiac patients looking to begin an exercise program, for athletes who want to rule out an undiagnosed heart condition, or for healthy athletes in need of clearance for a sport or activity.
“There is no doubt about the incredible health benefits of exercise,” cardiologist Ido Preis, MD, FACC, said in a CMC news release. “But patients have to understand what they’re ready for and what their heart will allow them to do in order to realize those benefits.”
According to the American Heart Association, healthy adults should strive for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity every week. It’s ideal to mix it up — combining brisk walks with more challenging cardio work and resistance or weight training.
A sedentary lifestyle is one of the five major risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
Regular exercise also has a positive effect on other risk factors like high blood pressure, obesity, and cholesterol. But exercise guidelines may need to be tailored for individuals who are at risk for or have a history of cardiovascular conditions.
The Sports Cardiology Clinic provides comprehensive evaluation and care for both recreational exercisers as well as more advanced athletes, including those who have: an existing cardiac condition; a personal or family history of cardiovascular disease; or cardiac symptoms (chest pain, shortness of breath, palpitations) during training.
CMC’s Sports Cardiology Clinic is located at the outpatient practice at 160 South River Road in Bedford.
After an initial screening, patients may be referred for further evaluation, including advanced cardiac-imaging techniques. These may include echocardiography, cardiac MRI or CT, stress tests or cardiac PET.
“Having a good understanding of your heart’s health, we can help you develop exercise goals that are both safe and allow you to improve your cardiovascular health,” says Dr. Preis, who is beginning the program.
More information on CMC’s Sports Cardiology Clinic is available online at catholicmedicalcenter.org or by calling 603.669.0413.