MANCHESTER — The Mom’s Place at Catholic Medical Center has been open for nearly 20 years. But it wasn’t until last month that the unit welcomed its first set of triplets.
Nathan, Ryan and Gavin Simoneau were born on Feb. 26.
The boys are naturally occurring, or spontaneous, triplets — an occurrence which is quite rare, according to a CMC news release. Nathan and Ryan are identical and Gavin is fraternal.
“It blew my mind, being the first triplets,” said their mom, Kyra Simoneau of Fremont. “When we showed up (in labor) everyone knew who we were. It was pretty exciting.”
Tanya DiGeorge, RN, is the director of the Special Care Nursery and says her entire team was looking forward to the special delivery. Even though the room was packed, “the delivery was calm. Everything went smoothly,” she said.
The boys were delivered by C-section by Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Dr. Adili Shay, the same obstetrician who delivered Simoneau’s now 7-year-old son, Ethan.
“I knew I wanted to have (the triplets) here because I had my son here and it was amazing. Everyone here really cares and they also cared for my husband’s comfort as much as mine.”
Simoneau and her babies all stayed together in the Special Care Nursery. Under CMC’s model of care, Simoneau and her boys were able to stay in the same room — even if one of them was discharged as a patient — until they were all ready to go home.
Nathan, Ryan and Gavin went home over the weekend, joining their dad, Rob, as well as big brothers Ethan and Josh and big sister Hailey.
Simoneau said she was comfortable going home.
“I felt really supported here. The staff was here to help me,” she said.