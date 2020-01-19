NEW LONDON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is funding five new majors at Colby-Sawyer College as part of a new $3.2 million partnership.
“We’re going to be able to offer our students some really tremendous job opportunities,” said Susan Stuebner, Colby-Sawyer’s president.
The partnership will see Dartmouth-Hitchcock make a multi-year investment in the college of up to $3,250,000, starting with an initial $750,000 installment. This provides the funding the college needs in order to launch health science programs that the college announced in 2019, and to grow the enrollment in the college’s nursing program.
Stuebner said the partnership reflects what both institutions need in terms of educational opportunities and a new skilled workforce. Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Colby-Sawyer have a longstanding relationship, and this new program strengthens that alliance, she said.
“We’ve had an undergrad nursing partnership since the early ’80s; now this broadens our program to be responsive to some of the things they’ve told us they need, and things that are really desperately needed in the state of New Hampshire,” she said.
Beginning in fall 2020, Colby-Sawyer will offer bachelor’s degree programs in five new disciplines: addiction studies, health care administration, health science, medical laboratory science and social work. Additionally, the college is developing an associate-degree program in health sciences designed to further the education of Dartmouth-Hitchcock employees. Two new tracks are also in the works for the college’s master of science in nursing program: nursing leadership and nursing education.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock has more than 1,000 job vacancies statewide and officials said its need for medically trained employees is only going to grow. Lebanon’s Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center recently gained clearance to start construction on a $130 million addition project to the hospital.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock already hires 80% of Colby-Sawyer nursing graduates, but enrollment is hovering around 45 students. Steubner said this investment will allow the college to accommodate about 100 students.
“They definitely need those nurses up at the hospital, but (the students) can also work anywhere,” she said.
Colby-Sawyer’s new programs have been designed with heavy input from Dartmouth-Hitchcock as the health care system wants to make sure it has the right people for future openings.
“This investment allows us to strategically leverage our longstanding academic relationship with Colby-Sawyer as we continue to develop ways to best serve our patients,” said Dr. Joanne Conroy, CEO and President of Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.