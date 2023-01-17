Nursing shortage

A $2 million federal grant will help New England College expand space to train future nurses at three hospitals, including the two in Manchester, as an acute shortage of nurses persists across the state and nation.

Manchester’s Elliot Hospital became the latest hospital to partner with the Henniker college to produce a dedicated pipeline of future nurses.

Nursing shortage

Registered nurse Shannon Edwards gathers medical supplies at CMC’s Cardiac Medical Unit.
Nursing shortage

Nurse Allie Payer, left, works with fellow nurse Noel Camire at the Cardiac Medical Unit at Catholic Medical Center on Jan. 17, 2023.