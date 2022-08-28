LIFE-HEALTH-COLORING-DMT

While children’s coloring books feature cartoon characters and simple designs, adult coloring books have intricate patterns of flowers, artwork, mandalas or animals.

 Dreamstime/TNS

What used to be known as a simple, fun activity for kids now is a tool for practicing good mental health. Coloring has increased in popularity recently, especially for adults.

While children’s coloring books feature cartoon characters and simple designs, adult coloring books have intricate patterns of flowers, artwork, mandalas or animals.

Joel Bobby is a licensed independent clinical social worker in Psychiatry & Psychology in Austin, Minnesota.