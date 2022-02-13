Q: I’ve packed on a few pounds in the past year and a half. I think it’s because I am doing less out of the house (less work, play and socializing). Any suggestions? I don’t want to keep gaining weight. — Laverne G., Gainesville, Fla.
A: You’re not alone. A multi-center study surveyed 3,400 adults and found that almost half gained weight during the first 12 months of the pandemic. The researchers also point out that 65% of folks who were overweight before the pandemic had added weight, while only 40% of those who were a healthy weight before the start had gained. Those who said they were feeling depressed or anxious about life also gained substantially more weight than folks feeling less blue. And having kids at home (the pressure of home-schooling!) was associated with weight gain.
It’s easy to gain weight when you’re reluctant to go to the gym or venture outside. Even before the pandemic, a quarter of U.S. adults weren’t active enough to protect their health, according to new info collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the number has just gone up and up.
I recommend 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity weekly and two 30-minute strength-building sessions, too. Decreasing stress with meditation, exercise and good sleep habits also can help weight management. If you want more ideas on how to get moving, check out www.CDC.gov; search for “How to Be Physically Active While Social Distancing.”
I also recommend writing down everything you eat each day. Studies show that can lead to healthier eating and weight loss. And for the best ideas about nutrition and intermittent fasting, check out my book “What to Eat When.”
One more interesting factoid: A study in Obesity found that more than 20% of U.S. adults are taking at least one medication that causes weight gain. So ask your doctor if medications you take regularly could be contributing to your struggle to achieve a healthy weight.
Q: I’m 66 and a three-year survivor of stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer. I’m interested in information about the studies concerning a newly developed vaccine. — Patricia C., Texarkana, Texas
A: Triple-negative breast cancer accounts for around 12% to 15% of all breast cancers but can be much tougher to treat because it does not usually respond to hormonal or target therapies. Around 70% to 80% of the breast tumors that occur in women with mutations in the BRAC1 genes are triple-negative breast cancer — and it is twice as likely to occur in African-American women as white women.
The good news is that previous research published in Nature Medicine determined that a single vaccination with something called alpha-lactalbumin could prevent breast tumors from occurring in mouse models, while also inhibiting the growth of already existing breast tumors.
Now researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have launched a study to determine if the newly approved investigational vaccine can prevent recurrence of the disease or flat-out prevent its occurrence in high-risk women.
Their phase 1 investigation is designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose of the vaccine in patients with early-stage, triple-negative breast cancer and to optimize the body’s immune response. “We are hopeful that this research will lead to more advanced trials to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine against this highly-aggressive type of breast cancer,” says Dr. G. Thomas Budd, the study’s principal investigator.
What is the vaccine? In a nutshell: It targets a breast-specific lactation protein that fades with age but remains present in most triple-negative breast cancers. When it activates the immune system to combat this protein, it creates protection from the cancer and launches a preemptive strike against the emergence of the cancer.
Check the status of the trial at www.clinicaltrials.gov; search for “Adjuvant Therapy with an Alpha-lactalbumin Vaccine in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.” For direct inquiries, your doctor can contact Dr. George T. Budd at 866-223-8100 or email TaussigResearch@ccf.org.