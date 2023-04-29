 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Combined care more effective for mental illness, substance abuse

  • Updated
99 Faces Project

The 99 Faces Project, conceived by artist Lynda Cutrell, addresses issues of stigma and mental illness. Above, Cutrell discusses an image in the exhibit of former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick, his wife Patti and their son, during an exhibition last year at Dover High School.

 Deb Cram/Seacoastonline/File

Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a year-long mental health series in a partnership between Seacoast Media Group, the New Hampshire Union Leader and Dartmouth Health.

For the past six years, former New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick has traveled the state sharing the story of his son’s mental illness and his family’s failure to get him the help he needed.

Dr. William Torrey

Dr. William Torrey chairs the psychiatry department at Dartmouth Health. Treatment for substance abuse is most effective before the person’s social supports have been damaged by negative behaviors.
Laurie Scorzelli

“When I stopped drinking it wasn’t a magic solution,” Laurie Scorzelli said. “I still had a lot of stuff to work through.”

“Heads Up: A Year-Long Mental Health Awareness Journey” is financially supported in part by Dartmouth Health.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred