A Concord High School student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter to school families from the superintendent.
Concord High has not resumed in-person classes, but Interim Superintendent Kathleen Murphy wrote that the student has been participating in marching band practice on school grounds, with other students.
"The good news is that the last practice was September 9th, the activity was held outdoors, and all safety protocols were in place," Murphy wrote. "This included wearing of masks and six-foot distancing."
Band members and teachers have all been notified of the positive test result. The state will directly contact families whose children were in close contact with the student who tested positive — that is, anyone who spent at least 10 minutes within 6 feet of the student — and instruct them to quarantine at home until they get results from a COVID-19 test, or until two weeks have passed since they were last exposed to COVID-19.