CONCORD — Concord Hospital has been awarded a $5,500 Arts in Health Grant by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts. The award will be used to provide live therapeutic music by Certified Music Practitioners (CMP) to support the mental health of the hospital’s patients.
The grant was awarded based on the hospital’s experience with using therapeutic music over the year to engage a patient that may be experiencing a variety of conditions, such as delirium, dementia, substance use, or mental and behavioral health difficulties. This is the 17th Arts in Health Grant awarded to Concord Hospital by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the seventh specifically for live therapeutic music. The grant is made possible by appropriations from the governor and state Legislature, as well as a National Endowment for the Arts grant to the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts.
“As the only hospital in the region offering this unique program, our Therapeutic Arts and Holistic Services program is lead by a collaborative team, offering individuals opportunities to engage in expressive, creative and diversionary activities to support healing and wellness,” said Pamela Puleo, chief advancement officer. “This helps patients, families and friends feel calm and at ease during their stay or visit at the hospital.”
CMPs are educated musicians trained to provide live therapeutic music tailored to a patient’s needs. They know a wide repertoire of music that can help reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure or divert a person’s mind from their physical pain. To learn more about Therapeutic Arts and Holistic Services program, visit concordhospital.org.
Concord Hospital is a nationally accredited not-for-profit health system providing comprehensive acute-care services and programs to residents throughout New Hampshire.