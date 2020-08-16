A digestive disorder that causes heartburn, acid backwash in the throat and other uncomfortable symptoms, reflux is a condition that can now be treated with the LINX procedure at Concord Hospital.
“LINX is a string of small magnetic titanium beads that forms a ring around the esophagus where it connects to the stomach,” said Dr. Stacie Perlman, Concord Surgical Associates, a department within Concord Hospital Medical Group.
LINX acts as a replacement for the valve in the esophagus that is not functioning well, Perlman said.
“It allows it to open for food to pass to the stomach and then close once the food is swallowed, preventing material from flowing back up,” she added.
As for the surgery itself, a LINX procedure could take 30 minutes, with patients back to work in five days. If combined with a hiatal hernia repair, Perlman said it would require a one- or two-day hospital stay and one to two weeks off of work.
In either scenario, patients can begin to eat solid food immediately, which differs from Nissen fundoplication, the traditional surgical alternative in which the stomach is wrapped around itself to recreate the valve that is damaged.
“Patients start with a gradually increasing diet that begins with puree for two weeks,” said Perlman, who cited four to six weeks before a normal diet may be resumed after Nissen fundoplication.
The idea of the LINX, she explained, is “to provide a more dynamic valve than the Nissen,” which results in a wrap that is static.
“It can’t open and close with swallowing or to allow for belching or vomiting, so patients may be limited in their eating or have gas bloating,” she said. “The LINX is like a beaded bracelet on your arm. It widens to allow you to put it over your hand but then snaps back into a smaller size to prevent it from falling of your wrist.”
Since LINX is designed as a lifelong implant, Perlman said most patients can stop taking medications and avoid their side effects. Ideal candidates for the LINX procedure, she explained, have reflux that has been proven by testing methods.
“They also have breakthrough symptoms with medication or increasing medication needs,” she added. “The function of the esophagus must also be normal to qualify for this procedure.”
Approved for use by the FDA since 2012, the LINX procedure is supported by research as affecting clinical outcomes at least as good as traditional surgeries, although data is still being collected.
“Some data shows greater durability and perhaps better treatment of esophageal damage,” Perlman said.
As for how many LINX procedures they expect to perform on an annual basis, Perlman acknowledged the difficulty of any sort of prediction due to COVID-19.
“Once testing is fully available, we will have a better idea of our volume,” she said.
To learn more about the LINX procedure, or to schedule an appointment, call Concord Hospital at 224-0584.