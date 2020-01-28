LITTLETON – Hospital official expect to receive confirmation Tuesday from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as to whether a 19- year old patient who recently returned from China is carrying the coronavirus.
Monday prior to the start of LRGH’s Annual Meeting, Robert F. Nutter, president and CEO of Littleton Regional Healthcare, and Edward Duffy, MD, who is its chief medical officer, announced that a patient was being treated there on suspicion of having the illness, which originated in Wuhan, China.
Duffy said the patient was admitted on Jan. 23 with mild respiratory symptoms and immediately placed into a “negative pressure isolation room,” which he explained is the standard procedure in such cases.
He said the Centers for Disease Control should have results today on whether the patient has coronavirus.
“The patient is symptom-free and bored,” said Duffy, adding the next steps in the patient’s care “will be guided by the CDCP.”
“Our staff did a wonderful job,” of responding to the situation, said Duffy, noting that “In general, we have the knowledge and experience” as well as a modern facility and equipment to handle such cases.
He stressed that there is “absolutely no threat to the community whatsoever from this patient,” who is a student at the White Mountain School in neighboring Bethlehem, according to published accounts,.
In a letter to the White Mountain community on Monday afternoon, John Drew, the head of school at The White Mountain School, said the student in question reported “cold-like symptoms” after returning from China.
“Out of concern for their peers and the broader community, this student quickly isolated themselves,” said Drew, commending the student for taking “precautionary and immediate steps after developing symptoms, and we are grateful for their cooperation with the staff at LRH during their medical quarantine.”
Drew said the school is in “frequent contact with both the student and the student’s family to provide support, comfort, and information. Likewise, we remain in close contact with hospital staff to ensure our student’s physical and emotional wellbeing.”
“We are proud to host to a vibrant cohort of international students here at White Mountain, a number of whom are from China. At this time, none of our other international students have reported symptoms associated with the 2019-nCoV, nor has any other member of the White Mountain community,” said Drew.
The CDCP, he continued, “believes at this time that symptoms of the 2019-nCoV may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 after exposure. As our students returned from winter break on January 6 and 7, we are just past that window. As such, it is very unlikely that any of our students were exposed to the 2019-nCoV during their travel to the U.S.”
On Monday, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said two people in New Hampshire, whom he did not identify, were being tested for the coronavirus, which has sickened thousands and killed at least 80 people in China.
Chan, who spoke to the LRH annual meeting via telephone, said if the Centers for Disease Control determines the patient has contracted coronavirus that fact would be shared with the public.
“The risk to our communities in New Hampshire is low, but we want to identify people who may be infected with this new coronavirus in order to prevent spread,” Chan said in a statement.
New Hampshire residents should take the same commonsense precautions their accustomed to for avoiding the flue, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, urged Tuesday. These include frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.
“Briefings from Administration officials have made clear that the coronavirus risk to Americans is low, but out of an abundance of caution, Granite Staters and all Americans should continue to follow typical flu prevention protocol to help contain any possible spread of the virus,” she said. “I will continue to be in touch with state and federal officials to ensure that we are doing everything we can to screen those entering the country, provide care to anyone who may have been exposed, and contain the spread of this virus.”
As a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, Hassan joined colleagues in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requesting updates on the Administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. She also participated in a Friday briefing on the virus from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the State Department.