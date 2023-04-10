Alison Bates, director of medication abortion with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, joined other officials to advise how they are working with patients since a Texas judge revoked Food and Drug Administration approval of a popular abortion pill.
The ruling is on appeal at least until the end of this week and some legal analysts expect this dispute could end up going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
CONCORD — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England officials said their clients can get a popular abortion pill at least until this Friday while a federal judge’s ruling in Texas is appealed.
They criticized Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision not to join Maine, Vermont and 15 other states that filed suit in the state of Washington, challenging the Texas judge’s decision to terminate the Food and Drug Administration’s 22-year-old approval of mifepristone.
The FDA first approved mifepristone, also known as RU-486, for terminating pregnancies through seven weeks. That later was extended to the first 11 weeks of pregnancy.
This pill is commonly prescribed in combination with a second drug, misoprostol.
“We are incredibly disappointed in Governor Sununu’s decision not to join that litigation,” said Liz Canada, advocacy manager for the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund. “New Hampshire has not taken any proactive steps since Roe vs. Wade was overturned.”
Sununu criticized the Texas judge’s decision on Monday.
“It is extremely concerning that an FDA-approved drug that has been used for decades can be taken off the market unilaterally by one judge in Texas,” Sununu said.
“Since the issuance of the Dobbs decision, issues surrounding abortion should be left to the states and not an unelected judge," Sununu said. "In the meantime, the state is monitoring this case as it makes its way through the judicial appeals process.”
The Biden administration on Monday asked an appeals court to put U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling in Texas on hold and allow more time for the case to go through the appeals process.
During an online briefing with reporters Monday, Planned Parenthood officials said 70% of abortions in all three northern New England states are done with medication.
New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine officials said they all have enough pills in supply. Unlike officials in other states, they said they have no plans to stockpile more.
“We have no idea where this takes us, especially if they are successful in removing mifepristone from this country,” said Nicole Clegg, acting CEO of PPNNE.
Women also receive both mifepristone and misoprostol after learning they have miscarried.
Alison Bates, director of medication abortion, sedation and ultrasound, said using misoprostol by itself slightly raises the odds the abortion does not succeed and can lead to more side effects.
“We see extended bleeding, cramping and extended GI (gastrointestinal) side effects, nausea and vomiting,” Bates said. “They happen for a longer period of time with the one drug.”
During the first business day since the Texas ruling, Clegg said many have called wondering about the ruling's impact.
“The first thing we are seeing is confusion. People don’t know what this means for them or what it means for their ability get access to care,” Clegg said.
The lawsuit and judge’s decision are part of a campaign by anti-abortion activists to try to ban abortion nationwide, they said.
“This ruling is outrageous and should make clear to everyone that people opposed to abortion will not stop unless they try to make abortion illegal everywhere,” said Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs with Planned Parenthood of Vermont.
Shannon McGinley, executive director with Cornerstone Action, a socially conservative interest group, said her anti-abortion group was focused on stopping the Legislature from making changes to the state’s ban on most abortions after 24 weeks.
“Let's be clear about this. Right now a group of Republicans in New Hampshire is fighting tooth and nail to pass HB 224, a bill to legalize elective abortion after six months of gestation,” McGinley said.
“Cornerstone is going to focus all our energy on that before we worry about district courts issuing temporarily orders on mifepristone.”
The Senate Judiciary Committee could vote as soon as Tuesday on House-passed bills to enshrine into state law current abortion rights (HB 88) and to repeal criminal and civil penalties for doctors who perform abortions after 24 weeks (HB 224).