Planned Parenthood advises clients after judge rules against abortion pill
Alison Bates, director of medication abortion with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, joined other officials to advise how they are working with patients since a Texas judge revoked Food and Drug Administration approval of a popular abortion pill.

The ruling is on appeal at least until the end of this week and some legal analysts expect this dispute could end up going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England officials said their clients can get a popular abortion pill at least until this Friday while a federal judge’s ruling in Texas is appealed.

They criticized Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision not to join Maine, Vermont and 15 other states that filed suit in the state of Washington, challenging the Texas judge’s decision to terminate the Food and Drug Administration’s 22-year-old approval of mifepristone.