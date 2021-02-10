Hartford is once again pursuing a ban on the sale of all flavored tobacco products, reviving an issue that was overshadowed last year by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city council in Hartford introduced its draft ordinance Monday night, just hours after community leaders from around Connecticut expressed support for Senate Bill 326, which would prohibit sales statewide of all flavored cigarettes, tobacco products, electronic nicotine delivery systems and vapor products.
Both the state and the city of Hartford are emphasizing the disproportionate impact of flavored tobacco products on Black and brown communities. The vast majority of African American smokers and 46% of Hispanic smokers turn to menthol cigarettes, while more than half of smokers ages 12-17 smoke menthols, according to the FDA.
A public hearing on Hartford’s proposal is scheduled for Feb. 16, and it will be reviewed by the council’s Health and Human Services Committee on March 1.
“This is about the next generation,” Janice Fleming, the city’s lobbyist, said during the public comment portion of Monday’s council meeting. “I don’t want my kids or my grandchildren to be caught up in what I have been caught up with and that is addiction.”
Fleming, founder of the Hartford-based firm Voices of Women of Color, said tobacco is not part of her city agenda. Rather, she called into the virtual meeting to speak from her personal perspective as a community leader, a Black woman and a grandmother to Latino children.
Fleming said she smoked for more than 20 years and quit seven months ago, and only after trying to wean herself off nicotine with vapes.
“What I found really quickly is I became addicted to vaping,” she said. “In fact, it became easier for me to smoke anywhere.”
Two years ago, new data showed e-cigarettes and vapes had driven a rapid increase in tobacco use among young people.
In January 2020, council Majority Leader Thomas “TJ” Clarke II and councilman John Gale, then a member of the Democratic majority, proposed the city ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, but it did not make it out of committee last February.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which initially pushed so many issues to the back burner, is now bringing extra attention to efforts to reduce tobacco use among young people. Early evidence suggests that smoking is associated with more severe cases and a higher death rate among hospitalized coronavirus patients, according to the World Health Organization.
On Monday, Clarke, Gale and councilman James “Jimmy” Sanchez Jr. introduced Hartford’s draft ordinance.
Members of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids joined the public comment portion of the meeting to support the measure and talk about their ongoing conversations with organizations that serve Hartford youth, such as Compass Youth Collaborative, Hands on Hartford, Advocacy to Legacy and the Neighborhood Revitalization Zones.
State Rep. Minnie Gonzalez, who represents the 3rd House District in Hartford and said she is also a former smoker, joined to voice her opposition to the ban.
Speaking for 12 minutes when members of the public are usually limited to three, Gonzalez argued that restricting flavored tobacco sales would hurt the small businesses that sell them and fuel a black market for the products — “illicit markets that fund street gangs, organized crime and even terrorism.”
“Banning menthol cigarettes from Connecticut would allow criminals to buy truckloads of cigarettes in low-tax markets and smuggle them into Connecticut where it’s a high-tax market and the money, like I said, they will use that money to buy guns and drugs,” Gonzalez said.
When Massachusetts prohibited the sale of all flavored tobacco products last year — becoming the first state to include menthol cigarettes in its ban — those sales shifted to neighboring states, according to the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. New Hampshire and Rhode Island picked up most of the business.
Bridgeport is also pursuing a ban this year.
In late 2018 and early 2019, it was Hartford and Bridgeport that became the first and second municipalities in Connecticut to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21, up from 18. The state followed suit in June 2019.
Kevin O’Flaherty, regional advocacy director of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, said he expects a crackdown on flavored products to take a similar path.
“In Connecticut, we know the cities usually lead on tobacco” regulation, O’Flaherty told Hartford city councilors during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. Because of that, he supports piecemeal, municipal bans even as the state weighs a comprehensive one.
“For decades, the tobacco industry has been using flavored products to hook kids into a lifetime of addiction, first with menthol cigarettes, then with flavored chewing cigars and now most recently with a bewildering variety of flavored e cigarettes,” O’Flaherty said. “Over 15,000 flavors have been introduced to the marketplace in the last 10 years and the impact on youth addiction has been both clear and devastating.”
