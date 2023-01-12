In 2015, a 3-year-old girl with obesity was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes — the youngest child ever!

With doctors’ speedy intervention, she was put on metformin, and her family was instructed on how to upgrade her diet. In six months, she lost 25% of her body weight, had an A1c of 5.3% and was no longer taking metformin.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.