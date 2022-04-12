CONCORD — House Republican conservatives urged a state Senate panel Tuesday to get rid of Gov. Chris Sununu’s voluntary paid family and medical leave program, claiming it will become a multimillion dollar hit to taxpayers.
State Rep. Leonard Turcotte, R-Barrington, said House negotiators caved in to Sununu’s desires last June and openly defied their own leadership by making this reform part of a compromise two-year state budget.
“It is not a conservative issue; it is a very liberal issue,” Turcotte told the Senate Commerce Committee.
Last month, the House passed this bill (HB 1165) to repeal the program, 172-164, with House Republicans voting 169-16 for this bill.
House Democrats voted 148-3 against the repeal, and in favor of keeping this program they had panned when Sununu came up with the idea.
All 11,000 state workers would be enrolled in the benefit to create enough market share to attract a private insurer’s involvement.
Those running private companies can make up their own minds to offer this benefit, which has to give workers at least six weeks of leave at 60% of salary to care for themselves or a loved one.
To encourage companies to join, they would receive a 50% credit of any premiums paid from what the firm owes under the 0.6% Business Enterprise Tax.
The law allows individual workers to join on their own and caps at $5 weekly the premiums they would have to pay to get the benefit.
Sununu proposed this first-ever, state voluntary program after having twice vetoed a mandatory leave plan from Democratic legislative leaders.
Sununu branded that mandatory program an “income tax” because employers could have deducted a worker’s wages to pay for it.
Sununu vows to veto repeal
The governor has vowed to veto this House-passed repeal bill if it gets to him. Ironically, Sununu would likely win a veto fight with many from his own party if enough Democratic lawmakers backed him up.
Last month, the Insurance Department asked commercial insurance companies to submit bids to become the exclusive administrator for this program.
Insurance Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos said 10 firms responded to an initial inquiry. Their bids must be submitted next month, and the timeline is for the benefit to go live next Jan. 1.
“We are excited about the number of companies that have expressed an interest in this,” Nicolopoulos said.
Turcotte said private insurers have approached the state about offering this coverage without any state involvement.
“Let’s allow the private sector to compete,” Turcotte said.
Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt said the proposed private plan would not cover an employee’s own illness or permit individual workers to get their own coverage.
“An elephant and a zebra are both animals, but they are very different. The (privately-offered) product being described was…much narrower than this plan,” Bettencourt said.
The Departments of Administrative Services and Employment Security were charged with designing the state’s voluntary program.
Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers said firms could use this offering to attract or keep younger workers.
During the pandemic in 2021, 44% of those who moved into New Hampshire from other states were 25-34 years old, Lavers said.
“We see this as another opportunity for employees to voluntarily choose to sponsor this product and keep their workers here in New Hampshire,” Lavers said.
Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson said employers are facing a chronic labor shortage and would be unlikely to join a program that would encourage workers to take more time off.
Critics say local unions will push to get this
Meanwhile, with all state workers covered, Prout predicted that county and local government unions will pressure public employers to give them this benefit.
“This program will metastasize and it will grow, and local governments will be left holding the bag,” Prout said.
Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said the Legislature should have done more homework before creating this program.
“You don’t have a ballpark figure,” Gannon said of the cost to taxpayers.
“I am kind of mad at myself for passing this year, blindly going ahead with having 11,000 workers getting this benefit without having any idea what the cost was," he said.