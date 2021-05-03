ConVal Regional High School sophomores Callie Boisvert and Abbey Shumway recently organized a 5K run to raise awareness around mental illness and suicide.
Donations directly benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention totaled $5,000.
“I am so proud of Callie and Abbey for taking the initiative to plan the Break the Silence 5K for suicide awareness and prevention,” Principal Heather McKillop said in a news release. “It is imperative that we create a safe space for students to engage in dialogue about mental health. I was fortunate to talk to students and families prior to the run, and was so impressed by all of the efforts many of our students did in advance to make this event such a success.”
Students made and hung motivational posters to encourage participants along the 3.1-mile running route in Peterborough.
“This was a well-organized event and a great opportunity to come together as a community,” said mathematics teacher Sarah Gilpatrick, who participated.
“I hope this is the beginning of a long-lasting tradition in our ConVal community as we continue to make effort to eradicate the stigma associated with mental health for years to come,” McKillop said.