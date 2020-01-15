CONCORD -- A physician assistant who worked at the Convenient MD in Concord has surrendered her license for a year after admitting to writing oxycodone prescriptions that she diverted for her own use, the New Hampshire Board of Medicine announced.
The board said that Wendy Pavnick wrote two oxycodone prescriptions to her mother, who was unaware of her actions. The board said Pavnick has chronic pain issues and has a valid prescription for oxycodone, but she had been using her prescription more frequently than her doctor had instructed. She also wrote prescriptions of Ambian for her boyfriend.
Last fall, a Belknap County grand jury indicted Pavnick, 41, on a charge of obtaining oxycodone through fraud or deceit, according to the Belknap County Attorney office. Earlier this month, prosecutors dropped charges under the condition the Franklin resident complete a diversion program that includes counseling, drug testing and community service, the office said.
According to the board's findings, Pavnick admitted writing the prescriptions when confronted by Convenient MD. She had written the prescriptions on a Convenient MD pad and the pharmacy had refused it.
Under terms of her agreement with the Board of Medicine, Pavnick is officially reprimanded and her license is suspended for a year. The license will be on probation for two years after the suspension and she must complete neuro-cognitive testing before returning to any practice.
She is subject to monitoring while on probation and must take a four-hour course on prescribing controlled substances.