ConvenientMD continues to grow its urgent care model across New England and has launched primary care services during a time when many patients might have trouble getting the appointments they need.
So far, the Portsmouth-based company has primary care offices in Portsmouth and Portland, Maine. Two more are planned for Exeter and Manchester.
The Manchester office will be in the former Papa Gino’s spot at 545 Hooksett Road, which is near the company’s urgent care just down the street at 738 Hooksett Road.
CEO Gareth Dickens said the company’s growth and model of care will help provide better health outcomes at an affordable cost. The approach is different from the traditional “fee for service” model, which is common in health care.
“It is a value-based primary care model that is really putting the focus on preventative care at the forefront rather than just treating symptoms as they arrive,” he said.
Many times the same services can cost significantly more depending on where the patient ends up, Dickens said. The company has a team to support the physicians including a mental health behavioral specialist, nutrition health coach and health manager.
“What we’ve seen in the data is health care pricing has very little to do with the cost of care,” Dickens said.
The average wait time for primary care in the Northeast is about a month, Dickens said.
Dickens said there are just not enough primary care options out there. Many visiting the urgent care centers don’t have a primary care doctor, and thousands have signed up for its primary care services.
“I think we’ve created a really unique substitute that is so good for patients,” he said.
Last year, VillageMD opened primary care offices at Walgreens in Hooksett, Manchester and Nashua to “offer more patients an accessible, comprehensive and convenient healthcare experience.”
Dr. Douglas Phelan, who practices through Derry Medical Center and a board member for the New Hampshire Academy of Family Physicians, said the number of patients have increased after a lull caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. His practice has been able to take on new patients. Some travel from Massachusetts, saying they can’t get an appointment in as long as eight months.
“I see a lot of people on a weekly basis who are new to me or new to our office who haven’t been to a primary care doctor in a while,” he said.
Some doctors are retiring or reducing hours and staying on because they know there is a need. Some more northern and rural areas of the state have a lack of physicians.
“It seems like in many instances they are still about to hire a physician to replace a physician,” Phelan said.
As for models such as ConvenientMD and VillageMD primary care?
“Everyone is trying to fill a need for patients the way that they see is appropriately as they can,” Phelan said.
A new model
Dickens said some primary care offices have too many patients for effective preventative care.
The company’s first primary care office opened in Portsmouth in November. The second location in Portland opened last month.
Physicians will carry a smaller number of patients and be available for same and next day visits. The membership model does not have copays or deductibles. All membership fees are waived in 2023.
Members don’t pay out-of-pocket for urgent care at select ConvenientMD clinics — including onsite labs, X-rays, and procedures, according to its website.
“We want to eliminate any financial barriers to good health,” Dickens said.
Right now, the primary care offices will accept Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Maine and New Hampshire, as well as Anthem PPO and Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO plans and also accept Medicare Part A and B plans.
He said the model is based on patient outcomes and savings. In other words, ConvenientMD won’t be reimbursed for just the services it provides.
More episodic care — such as coughs, colds, broken bones and sutures— will be provided at the ConvenientMD urgent care centers.
“It takes the load off of what you would traditionally see in a primary care office so that office can be available for more longitudinal care needs,” Dickens said.
Phelan said part of the job is helping patients navigate a complex health care system.
“Preventive medicine is key. It’s part and parcel for what we do in primary care,” Phelan said. “We are thinking about that at every visit. Even at the acute visit we are thinking about the next steps because every point of contact is a time where we can try to help our patients.”
Growing brand
ConvenientMD was born in 2012 out of about three years of research into health care needs. Dickens visited about 200 urgent care centers across the country and discovered New England was lacking.
“We learned a ton about the right way to do urgent care as a true format of care that helps create access to care as an alternative to the emergency room,” Dickens said.
The company now has 40 locations across New England, with about 1,200 employees. The company plans to open clinics in Connecticut and upstate New York.
In 2021, Bain Capital bought the controlling stake in the company from Starr Investment Holdings through its Double Impact Fund, which partners with health and wellness, education and workforce development companies.
The company has also rebranded with a new logo, which will be used at both its urgent and primary care offices. The plans call for 50 urgent care centers and five primary care offices open by the end of the year.
Dickens is also negotiating with more insurance companies.
The urgent care and primary care clinics will be in separate places or at least have separate entrances.
The environments are very different, Dickens said.
“We don’t want to provide primary care in an urgent care environment because it is more like an emergency room, which doesn’t make sense for primary care,” he said.